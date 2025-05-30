Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Another Deception’ Over Withheld Peace Proposal

Zelenskyy has accused Russia of stalling peace efforts by failing to deliver a promised memorandum outlining its terms for a settlement.

“Even the so-called ‘memorandum’ they promised and seemingly prepared for more than a week has still not been seen by anyone,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Thursday, per Reuters.

“Ukraine has not received it. Our partners have not received it. Even Turkey, which hosted the first meeting, has not received the new agenda. Despite promises to the contrary, first and foremost to the United States of America, to President (Donald) Trump: Yet another Russian deception.”

Russia Calls for Second Round of Talks, Kyiv Awaits Details

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly said Wednesday that Moscow had prepared a peace memorandum and suggested holding another round of talks in Istanbul on Monday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has maintained relations with both sides, welcomed the initiative, reportedly saying, “The road to a resolution goes through more dialogue, more diplomacy. We are using all our diplomatic power and potential for peace.”

However, the Kremlin admitted it had received no response from Ukraine regarding participation in the talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Kyiv had yet to confirm whether it would attend. “Here, you have to either confirm your readiness to continue negotiations or do the opposite,” Peskov said, according to Reuters.

Ukraine Warns of ‘Unrealistic Ultimatums’

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry expressed skepticism about the Russian proposal, with ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stating, “Without being able to review Russia’s memorandum, Kyiv would conclude it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of revealing that they are stalling the peace process.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, quoted by the TASS news agency, confirmed that the composition of Russia’s delegation for the proposed Istanbul meeting would remain unchanged, including senior military, intelligence officials and a presidential adviser.

Previous Talks Undermined by Absences

The first round of talks in Istanbul was marked by the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which led Zelenskyy to refrain from attending as well. Ukraine instead sent a delegation of senior officials, while Russia dispatched high-ranking representatives.

The White House, backing renewed negotiations, said President Trump hoped the Istanbul meeting would proceed, as he continues to press both sides toward a resolution of the nearly three-year-long conflict.

Zelenskyy concluded his remarks with a call for Ukraine’s allies to increase pressure on Moscow, accusing Russia of undermining dialogue efforts: “Russia is doing everything to make the meetings hollow.”

