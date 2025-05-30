Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Another Deception’ Over Withheld Peace Proposal

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Another Deception’ Over Withheld Peace Proposal

Zelenskyy has accused Russia of stalling peace efforts by failing to deliver a promised memorandum outlining its terms for a settlement.

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Another Deception’ Over Withheld Peace Proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of stalling peace efforts by failing to deliver a promised memorandum outlining its terms for a settlement ahead of a proposed second round of talks


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of stalling peace efforts by failing to deliver a promised memorandum outlining its terms for a settlement ahead of a proposed second round of talks, Reuters reported.

“Even the so-called ‘memorandum’ they promised and seemingly prepared for more than a week has still not been seen by anyone,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Thursday, per Reuters.

“Ukraine has not received it. Our partners have not received it. Even Turkey, which hosted the first meeting, has not received the new agenda. Despite promises to the contrary, first and foremost to the United States of America, to President (Donald) Trump: Yet another Russian deception.”

Russia Calls for Second Round of Talks, Kyiv Awaits Details

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly said Wednesday that Moscow had prepared a peace memorandum and suggested holding another round of talks in Istanbul on Monday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has maintained relations with both sides, welcomed the initiative, reportedly saying, “The road to a resolution goes through more dialogue, more diplomacy. We are using all our diplomatic power and potential for peace.”

However, the Kremlin admitted it had received no response from Ukraine regarding participation in the talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Kyiv had yet to confirm whether it would attend. “Here, you have to either confirm your readiness to continue negotiations or do the opposite,” Peskov said, according to Reuters.

Ukraine Warns of ‘Unrealistic Ultimatums’

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry expressed skepticism about the Russian proposal, with ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stating, “Without being able to review Russia’s memorandum, Kyiv would conclude it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of revealing that they are stalling the peace process.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, quoted by the TASS news agency, confirmed that the composition of Russia’s delegation for the proposed Istanbul meeting would remain unchanged, including senior military, intelligence officials and a presidential adviser.

Previous Talks Undermined by Absences

The first round of talks in Istanbul was marked by the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which led Zelenskyy to refrain from attending as well. Ukraine instead sent a delegation of senior officials, while Russia dispatched high-ranking representatives.

The White House, backing renewed negotiations, said President Trump hoped the Istanbul meeting would proceed, as he continues to press both sides toward a resolution of the nearly three-year-long conflict.

Zelenskyy concluded his remarks with a call for Ukraine’s allies to increase pressure on Moscow, accusing Russia of undermining dialogue efforts: “Russia is doing everything to make the meetings hollow.”

ALSO READ: US Proposes 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire With Aid Delivery, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange

Filed under

Russia Ukraine War vladimir putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

PM Modi visited Bihar whe

‘Promise Fulfilled, Terror Bases Reduced to Dust’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra M

‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In...
Google is back in federal

Explained: Why Google’s Landmark Antitrust Case Could Reshape the Internet’s Future
At a high-profile public

‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In...
Elon Musk is leaving Wash

Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint
As electricity prices in

What Is Zamzam? Pakistani Maulana Offers Remedy For Soaring Electricity Bills
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Promise Fulfilled, Terror Bases Reduced to Dust’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Bihar

‘Promise Fulfilled, Terror Bases Reduced to Dust’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Bihar

‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In Bihar’s Karakat

‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In...

Explained: Why Google’s Landmark Antitrust Case Could Reshape the Internet’s Future

Explained: Why Google’s Landmark Antitrust Case Could Reshape the Internet’s Future

‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In PM Modi’s Presence

‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In...

Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint

Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth