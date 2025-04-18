Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Zelenskyy Accuses US Envoy Steve Witkoff of Spreading Russian Narratives

Zelenskyy Accuses US Envoy Steve Witkoff of Spreading Russian Narratives

Zelenskyy has accused U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff of "disseminating Russian narratives," following Witkoff's remarks on Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy Accuses US Envoy Steve Witkoff of Spreading Russian Narratives

Zelenskyy has accused U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff of "disseminating Russian narratives," following Witkoff's remarks on Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff of “disseminating Russian narratives,” following a series of remarks the American diplomat made regarding Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, CNN reported on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Zelenskyy strongly criticised Witkoff’s recent comments and meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that the envoy appeared to be aligning himself with the Kremlin’s “propaganda”.

“I think it is very dangerous because he is consciously or unconsciously, I don’t know, disseminating Russian narratives. In any case, it does not help,” Zelensky said, according to CNN. “He is taking the strategy of the Russian side.”

The rebuke comes after Witkoff touted his third meeting with Putin in an interview with Fox News on Monday, calling the exchange “compelling.” During the interview, Witkoff reportedly said any future peace deal would hinge on the “so-called five territories,” referencing Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and four other Ukrainian regions occupied since 2022: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, echoed Zelensky’s concerns, saying in a statement to CNN, “With all due respect… [Witkoff] may be inadvertently trying to push pro-Russian narratives”.

Witkoff has previously faced similar allegations. In a podcast interview last month with Tucker Carlson, the envoy praised Putin as “gracious” and dismissed long-standing concerns in Europe about Russia’s expansionist ambitions. He also claimed that “the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule.”

ALSO READ: US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And What Happens Next? Explained

Filed under

Russia Ukraine news Steve Witkoff. Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Adani Realty wins Visiona

Adani Realty Crowned Visionary Real Estate Brand at Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025
Dr. Oz named CMS chief by

Who is Dr. Mehmet Oz? Son Of Turkish Immigrant, Former TV Personality And Heart Surgeon...
Zelenskyy has accused U.S

Zelenskyy Accuses US Envoy Steve Witkoff of Spreading Russian Narratives
Judge Amy Berman Jackson

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson Halts Trump Plan to Axe 1,500 Consumer Bureau Staffers
newsx

BCCI Imposes Lifetime Ban On Mumbai Cricket League Team Owner For Match-Fixing Scandal
newsx

Why DC Supports Jake Fraser-McGurk Over Faf du Plessis? Coach Reveals The Reason
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani Realty Crowned Visionary Real Estate Brand at Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025

Adani Realty Crowned Visionary Real Estate Brand at Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025

Who is Dr. Mehmet Oz? Son Of Turkish Immigrant, Former TV Personality And Heart Surgeon Sworn In As CMS Chief

Who is Dr. Mehmet Oz? Son Of Turkish Immigrant, Former TV Personality And Heart Surgeon...

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson Halts Trump Plan to Axe 1,500 Consumer Bureau Staffers

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson Halts Trump Plan to Axe 1,500 Consumer Bureau Staffers

BCCI Imposes Lifetime Ban On Mumbai Cricket League Team Owner For Match-Fixing Scandal

BCCI Imposes Lifetime Ban On Mumbai Cricket League Team Owner For Match-Fixing Scandal

Why DC Supports Jake Fraser-McGurk Over Faf du Plessis? Coach Reveals The Reason

Why DC Supports Jake Fraser-McGurk Over Faf du Plessis? Coach Reveals The Reason

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave