Monday, November 18, 2024
Zelenskyy Aims For Diplomatic Resolution To Conflict By 2025

Zelenskyy Aims For Diplomatic Resolution To Conflict By 2025

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will endure all the efforts possible to end the conflict with Russia next year through diplomatic resolution. The comment comes at a decisive point, with Donald Trump just being elected to the White House and Russia gaining steady ground on the battlefield.

However, Zelenskyy believes that the Russian counterpart is not interested in brokering such a peace deal, and asserted it was convenient for Moscow to sit down to talk while continuing to fight.

“From our side, we must do everything so that this war ends next year, and ends through diplomatic means,” Zelenskyy stated in a Ukrainian radio interview aired on Saturday.

The Russian Ambassador to U.N in Geneva asserted on Saturday that Russia would be open to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict if such negotiations were initiated by Trump. Although he added later that “realities on the ground” would have to be acknowledged.
By this phrase, Moscow means that Ukraine would have to cede four regions which are partly occupied by the Russian forces currently and affirm Russia’s claim in its entirety.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has always said that peace can only be established if the Russian forces leave all the occupied territories. In fact, since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, President Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine’s sovereignty can not be restored before all the Russian forces are removed from Ukraine, including Crimea annexed by Russia back in 2014.

In any case, that doesn’t mean Zelenskyy referenced bringing Ukraine back to its internationally acknowledged borders in his latest “victory plan,” which he made public last month. It was intended as a symbol of sorts that sparked debate among observers regarding his long-term vision, but he’s insistent on recovering every inch of occupied territory.

Zelenskyy on Trump and a Possible Meeting

Speaking to journalists during an interview, Zelenskyy said the conflict in Ukraine could end sooner if former US President Donald Trump were still the president of the United States. The presidential candidate had previously claimed that he would “quickly end the Russia-Ukraine conflict”, but never specified how he would accomplish the task.

Zelenskyy also commented on his stance on appealing to Trump, saying that it was barred under U.S. law to hold a meeting with the former president before he is inaugurated on January 20. He nonetheless ensured that he would only address the ex-president himself and not through an emissary or advisor.

“We will do everything that depends on us (to ensure a meeting). We had really good meeting in September,” Zelenskyy said.

Complications in East Ukraine

As Russian forces advance, the challenges are deepening as affirmed by Zelenskyy. The war in eastern Ukraine is a grave thing. Moscow’s troops now stand on Kurakhove. It is an important place with thermal power plant, located 7 km from Pokrovsk, one of Ukraine’s most important logistics centers.

Zelenskyy acknowledged that Russia gained huge ground and claimed that this is one of the most complex situations since the initiation of the war. “On the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, Russia is now advancing at the fastest rate since the war’s earliest days in 2022,” he said.

Delays in Military Aid and Reserves

The Ukrainian leader also spoke of how hard it was to arm Ukraine’s military forces, citing extended delays in getting necessary supplies. Such holdups, Zelenskyy said were partly due to U.S. Congressional delays last winter which delayed timely approval of military aid.

However, Zelenskyy was hopeful of seeing fresh reserves, armed with the equipment that had been delayed, enter into the fray soon. “To defeat the Russian army, new reserves, equipped with the equipment we have been waiting for so long, will now arrive,” he said.

Boosting Local Munitions Production

The country has done everything in its power to increase its own weapons production by reducing as much as possible its dependency on foreign aid. As stated by Zelenskyy, Ukraine is producing four types of missiles that are still in the testing stage. That Ukraine is able to achieve a level of self-sufficiency in defence capabilities makes it one of the important developments going through the war with Russia.

