Zelenskyy And Trudeau Discuss Continued Defence Support Following Poltava Attack

Following the Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, which left several people dead, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said that they discussed the continuation of defence cooperation between Ukraine and Canada.

Following the Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, which left several people dead, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said that they discussed the continuation of defence cooperation between Ukraine and Canada.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy said that the Canadian PM expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Russian strike on Poltava. He said, “I had a call with Justin Trudeau, during which I informed him about the rescue operation after the Russian shelling of Poltava. The Prime Minister of Canada expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire people of Ukraine.”

READ MORE: Global Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Rising Tensions

Notably, a Russian strike in the city of Poltava targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital and partially destroyed one of the telecommunications institute’s buildings. The attack claimed the lives of 41 people and left more than 180 injured.

Zelenskyy further said, “During our conversation, we discussed the continuation of defence cooperation between Ukraine and Canada. I outlined the current needs of our defence forces, including additional air defence systems and armoured vehicles.”

He added, “I urged the Prime Minister of Canada to intensify advocacy among partners regarding granting Ukraine permission and the necessary means to strike military targets on the territory of the aggressor country.”

The Ukrainian President also stressed the implementation of the Bilateral Security Agreement. He said, “We also focused on our joint work within the drone coalition and the implementation of the Bilateral Security Agreement signed on February 24 this year.”

The two leaders also discussed the conference on the Peace Formula point Release of Prisoners and Deportees. “Finally, we discussed the preparation of a thematic conference on the Peace Formula point ‘Release of Prisoners and Deportees’ to be held in Canada,” Zelenskyy said.

Notably, the strike on Poltava, believed to be one of the deadliest since the conflict began over 900 days ago on February 24, 2022, has caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

Although the details of the attack are still emerging, it is yet to be confirmed by Russian authorities. The incident has raised concerns about the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Harris To Announce New Economic Policies For Small Businesses And Communities On Wednesday