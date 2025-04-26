Trump and Zelensky Meet Inside St Peter’s Basilica at Vatican | See First Pictures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump met privately inside St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, just hours before the funeral of Pope Francis, BBC reported. The 15-minute meeting, described by the White House as “very productive,” comes amid ongoing discussions on the conflict in Ukraine, with both leaders continuing to navigate through diplomatic channels.

Zelenskyy and Trump, along with other world leaders and royals, attended the funeral service in Vatican City. Among those present were Prince William, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron, all gathered to honour the late pope.

A Key Moment for Ukraine and the US

The private meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump marks their first in-person interaction since February, following a tense confrontation in the Oval Office. In that earlier meeting, Trump had sharply criticised Zelenskyy, accusing him of “gambling with World War Three” by not agreeing to ceasefire plans spearheaded by Washington. The meeting on Saturday, however, took place in a notably different context, with Trump and Zelenskyy expected to discuss ongoing peace negotiations and the possibility of a ceasefire with Russia.

The timing of the meeting follows an announcement by Trump just a day prior, where he claimed that Russia and Ukraine were “very close to a deal.” This statement came after talks between Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday. Witkoff’s fourth visit to Russia since the start of the year was described as “very useful” by Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov. Ushakov noted that the discussions had helped bring the Russian and U.S. positions closer together on a range of international issues, including the potential resumption of direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives.

The Ceasefire Debate and Territorial Concessions

The ongoing peace talks, however, have been marked by significant challenges, particularly around the issue of territorial concessions. Zelenskyy has faced increasing pressure from Trump to accept such concessions as part of a peace agreement with Moscow. These reported concessions include the potential surrender of large territories, including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Zelenskyy has rejected these proposals in the past, and during an interview with the BBC on Friday, he reiterated his stance, suggesting that a “full and unconditional ceasefire” would be a necessary starting point for discussions. “A full and unconditional ceasefire opens up the possibility to discuss everything,” Zelenskyy reportedly said.

