Zelenskyy Condemns Latest Russian Strikes, Calls For Stronger Air Defense Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Russia’s recent wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities, labeling them as “another wave of terrorist crimes.” The air strikes targeted several cities, including Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, and Kyiv, using a variety of weapons, including missiles, drones, and aerial bombs. Zelenskyy shared the grim details of the attack on social media, noting significant destruction and loss of life.

In Poltava, a residential building was completely destroyed in the attack, leaving ten people wounded, including children. Tragically, three people were killed. The Ukrainian president expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and confirmed that emergency services were on-site, providing assistance and rescuing survivors. Six additional injuries were reported across other regions, including Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kyiv. In Kharkiv, a strike drone killed one person, and in Sumy, two others lost their lives.

Need Of International Support

Zelenskyy reiterated the urgent need for increased international support in the form of air defense systems to protect Ukrainian civilians. “Every air defense system, every interceptor missile, means a life saved,” he said. He emphasized that continued Russian aggression further highlights the need for stronger defense capabilities, urging partners to honor their commitments and increase pressure on Russia.

In related developments, Ukrainian military officials reported that North Korean troops, who had been deployed to assist Russia in its offensive, have likely withdrawn from the frontlines in Russia’s Kursk region after sustaining significant losses. Colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Special Operations Forces, confirmed that North Korean forces have not been seen on the frontlines for over three weeks, with many likely forced to retreat due to casualties. According to Ukrainian and Western intelligence sources, approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers were sent to Russia, with around 4,000 of them reported to have been killed or injured.

As Russia’s military continues to wage attacks on Ukrainian territories, President Zelenskyy’s call for stronger international support grows ever more urgent in light of these continuing tragic assaults.

