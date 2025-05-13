Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Zelenskyy Demands Face-to-Face Talks With Putin in Istanbul, Challenges Kremlin’s Peace Intentions

Zelenskyy Demands Face-to-Face Talks With Putin in Istanbul, Challenges Kremlin’s Peace Intentions

Ukraine's Zelenskyy will only attend upcoming peace talks in Istanbul if Russian leader Putin is also present, his top aide said on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy Demands Face-to-Face Talks With Putin in Istanbul, Challenges Kremlin’s Peace Intentions

Ukraine's Zelenskyy will only attend upcoming peace talks in Istanbul if Russian leader Putin is also present, his top aide said on Tuesday.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will only attend upcoming peace talks in Istanbul if Russian President Vladimir Putin is also present, his top aide said on Tuesday, raising the stakes ahead of the proposed meeting and directly challenging Moscow’s commitment to a negotiated end to the war, Reuters reported.

“President Zelenskyy will not meet with any other Russian representative in Istanbul except Putin,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to attend the talks, making Istanbul the centrepiece of his efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. However, President Putin has not yet confirmed his participation, leaving the outcome of the talks uncertain.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have signalled they are open to negotiations following Trump’s renewed push to end the war, but concrete steps remain elusive. Trump has reportedly told Zelenskyy to accept Putin’s offer of direct talks, which came Sunday after the Kremlin dismissed a Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, underscored Ukraine’s conditions for talks. “Our position is very principled and very strong,” Yermak said during a visit to Copenhagen, according to Reuters. He added that Zelenskyy’s willingness to travel to Turkey proves Kyiv is serious about talks but reiterated that negotiations must only follow a ceasefire agreement.

Moscow, for its part, has remained unclear about Putin’s attendance. “We are committed to a serious search for ways of a long-term peaceful settlement,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday but declined to elaborate further on the Istanbul meeting.

 ALSO READ: US Slashes ‘De Minimis’ Tariff on Low-Value China Parcels to 54%

Filed under

Russia Ukraine War vladimir putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Beijing has lifted its ba

China Lifts Boeing Delivery Ban as US-China Tariff Tensions Ease
newsx

PCB Appoints Former RCB Coach As Pakistan’s New White-Ball Head Coach
Nissan Motor Co. announce

Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul
PM Modi made it clear tha

‘India Won’t Spare Those Who Shelter Terrorists’ PM Modi Reiterates India’s Firm Stace Terrorism And...
newsx

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy will

Zelenskyy Demands Face-to-Face Talks With Putin in Istanbul, Challenges Kremlin’s Peace Intentions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Lifts Boeing Delivery Ban as US-China Tariff Tensions Ease

China Lifts Boeing Delivery Ban as US-China Tariff Tensions Ease

PCB Appoints Former RCB Coach As Pakistan’s New White-Ball Head Coach

PCB Appoints Former RCB Coach As Pakistan’s New White-Ball Head Coach

Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul

Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul

‘India Won’t Spare Those Who Shelter Terrorists’ PM Modi Reiterates India’s Firm Stace Terrorism And Those Back Terrorism

‘India Won’t Spare Those Who Shelter Terrorists’ PM Modi Reiterates India’s Firm Stace Terrorism And...

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held On May 25

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held...

Entertainment

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal For Peace Was For Pakistan’

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom