Zelenskyy Demands Face-to-Face Talks With Putin in Istanbul, Challenges Kremlin’s Peace Intentions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will only attend upcoming peace talks in Istanbul if Russian President Vladimir Putin is also present, his top aide said on Tuesday, raising the stakes ahead of the proposed meeting and directly challenging Moscow’s commitment to a negotiated end to the war, Reuters reported.

“President Zelenskyy will not meet with any other Russian representative in Istanbul except Putin,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to attend the talks, making Istanbul the centrepiece of his efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. However, President Putin has not yet confirmed his participation, leaving the outcome of the talks uncertain.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have signalled they are open to negotiations following Trump’s renewed push to end the war, but concrete steps remain elusive. Trump has reportedly told Zelenskyy to accept Putin’s offer of direct talks, which came Sunday after the Kremlin dismissed a Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, underscored Ukraine’s conditions for talks. “Our position is very principled and very strong,” Yermak said during a visit to Copenhagen, according to Reuters. He added that Zelenskyy’s willingness to travel to Turkey proves Kyiv is serious about talks but reiterated that negotiations must only follow a ceasefire agreement.

Moscow, for its part, has remained unclear about Putin’s attendance. “We are committed to a serious search for ways of a long-term peaceful settlement,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday but declined to elaborate further on the Istanbul meeting.

