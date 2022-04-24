Zelenskyy hopes that while the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, Asian countries would "alter their perspective" towards Ukraine, as Europe has.

At a press conference on Saturday, Zelensky said, “NATO’s refusal to accept Ukraine as a member was a ‘terrible error’ and that some of the alliance’s European members had underestimated Ukraine.”

He went on to say that Ukraine’s “strength” in the face of Russia’s military action “managed to shift the attitude of the alliance and European member states” toward the country.

Zelenskyy selected nations that are closer to Russia because of their past links to the Soviet Union without identifying any of them.

However, he said, “As a result, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, they historically were close to Russia. The Russian Federation was the successor of the Soviet Union and the largest country as part of the former Soviet Union, so their relations with Russia remain strong.”

These comments come as the US and other Western allies try to persuade India to join them in denouncing Russia, India’s closest defense ally.

India has called for an end to the bloodshed but has refused to join any sanctions against Russia imposed by the United States.

Meanwhile, China has failed to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, accusing the US of worsening the situation by supplying Ukraine with armaments.