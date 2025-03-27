Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over

Despite widespread speculation, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied any claims of Vladimir Putin suffering from serious health conditions. Russian officials continue to dismiss these reports as baseless rumors spread by the West.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made bold statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin, as speculation surrounding Putin’s health intensifies.

His remarks also come amid discussions about a potential ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the United States.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US-Russia Ceasefire Deal and Sanction Relief

The US-led ceasefire proposal was not without conditions. Reports indicate that, as part of the agreement, the US was prepared to ease multiple Western sanctions on Russia.

These included lifting restrictions on Russian food exports, fertilizer companies, and shipping businesses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Zelensky has expressed strong opposition to such concessions, warning against allowing Russia to escape global isolation. “It is very important that America does not help Putin to get out of this global isolation now. I believe that this is dangerous. This is one of the most dangerous moments,” he said.

Zelensky Claims Putin’s Death is Imminent

In a striking remark, Zelensky suggested that Vladimir Putin is deeply fearful of his mortality. He went as far as claiming, “He will die soon, that is a fact, and everything will be over.”

While there has been no official confirmation regarding Putin’s health, rumors about his alleged medical conditions have been circulating for years.

Speculation on Putin’s Health Issues

Talks about Putin’s deteriorating health gained traction after he was absent from the public eye for nearly two weeks. When he reappeared, observers noted signs of frailty, tremors in his hands and legs, and an unusual posture, where he was seen frequently holding his wrist close to his body.

Several unverified claims suggest that the Russian leader might be battling serious illnesses, including:

Parkinson’s Disease – Former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove once suggested that Putin may have a form of Parkinson’s, stating, “There is something fundamentally wrong with him medically.”

Neurological Disorders – In previous public appearances, Putin was seen gripping a table tightly while speaking to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, sparking concerns about possible motor neuron disease.

Cancer or Brain Tumor – Reports have also speculated that Putin may be suffering from rapidly progressing cancer or a brain tumor, though no official details have been disclosed.

Kremlin Denies Putin’s Health Rumors

Despite widespread speculation, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied any claims of Vladimir Putin suffering from serious health conditions. Russian officials continue to dismiss these reports as baseless rumors spread by the West.

As uncertainty around Putin’s health persists, global attention remains focused on the geopolitical situation and the potential impact of his leadership on the ongoing conflict.

ALSO READ: Who Is The Suspect Arrested in Amsterdam Stabbing Incident? Multiple People Injured,14 Patrol Cars, Trauma Helicopter Deployed