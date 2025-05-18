Zelenskyy Meets US, EU Leaders in Rome as Trump-Putin Call Looms

Zelenskyy held key meetings with top US and EU officials in Rome in a bid to strengthen diplomatic efforts ahead of the Trump-Putin call.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held key meetings with top U.S. and European officials in Rome on Sunday in a bid to strengthen diplomatic efforts ahead of a high-stakes phone call scheduled for Monday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Associated Press reported. The call is seen as a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as both leaders seek to address the war’s escalating toll.

Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Rome. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who also attended the new pope’s inauguration, spoke with both Zelenskyy and Rubio on the sidelines. Merz expressed optimism about the alignment of the U.S. and European leadership, reportedly saying, “My firm impression is that both the Europeans and the Americans are determined to work together, but now also in a goal-oriented manner, to ensure that this terrible war ends soon.”

Chancellor Merz also noted discussions with French and British leaders regarding preparations for the Trump-Putin phone call, adding, “We will speak again with the American president in preparation for this conversation.” The coordinated diplomatic efforts reflect heightened concern over the war’s toll and the need for a resolution.

Trump-Putin Call Set for Monday

Trump confirmed that he plans to speak with Putin on Monday and then will engage with Zelenskyy and other NATO leaders to discuss potential solutions to the war.

The diplomatic outreach comes amid increasing military escalation in Ukraine. On the same day as Zelenskyy’s meetings, Russia launched its largest drone assault on Ukraine since the war began in February 2022. Reports suggest the barrage of 273 exploding drones targeted Ukrainian regions including Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk. Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 88 of the drones, while a further 128 were likely lost due to electronic jamming, according to officials.

Yuriy Ihnat, the Head of Communications for the Ukrainian Air Force, described the attack as the biggest single drone assault since the start of the war, as reported by AP. He added, “Russia’s previous largest known single drone attack was on the eve of the war’s third anniversary, when Russia pounded Ukraine with 267 drones.”

Casualties and Damage from Russian Attacks

The drone strikes resulted in fatalities and injuries. Kyiv regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk confirmed that a 28-year-old woman was killed in the attack, while three others, including a 4-year-old child, were wounded. Ukrainian officials continue to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the ongoing drone assaults.

In retaliation, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to shoot down several Ukrainian drones, including seven overnight and 18 more on Sunday morning.

Breakdown of Direct Talks in Istanbul

The diplomatic push for peace also comes on the heels of failed direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv. On Friday, negotiators from both sides met in Istanbul for the first time in years, but the talks broke down after less than two hours. Ukraine had proposed a 30-day ceasefire, but Russian President Putin rejected this offer.

Though no ceasefire was agreed upon, both sides did reach a limited deal to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each. Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, told Ukrainian television on Saturday that the exchange could take place as early as next week.