Monday, May 19, 2025
Zelenskyy Meets US Vice President Vance In Rome, Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Take Center Stage

All three leaders attended the two-hour-long liturgical celebration in the Vatican, which was also attended by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

Zelenskyy Meets US Vice President Vance In Rome, Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Take Center Stage

Zelenskyy Meets US Vice President Vance in Rome, Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Take Center Stage


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance came together in Rome on Sunday during the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City. Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the event, drawing focus away from the religious ceremony to pressing global concerns.

Talks Zero In on War and Peace Prospects

According to the Office of the Vice President, the discussions revolved around the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with both leaders reiterating their commitment to putting an end to the ongoing violence.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also present for the meeting. Together, the trio discussed the latest progress in Istanbul, where peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators recently resumed. The Istanbul dialogue marked the first direct talks between the two nations in three years.

“This afternoon in Rome, Italy, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed their shared goal of ending the bloodshed in Ukraine and provided updates on the current state of negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace,” read the statement from Vance’s office.

All three leaders attended the two-hour-long liturgical celebration in the Vatican, which was also attended by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte. Pope Leo XIV has personal ties to Peru, having served there for decades.

Rubio Engages with Lavrov Amid Diplomatic Shifts

In a separate diplomatic move, Secretary Marco Rubio spoke directly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Their conversation addressed a recent prisoner exchange agreement—an outcome from the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul.

During the exchange, Rubio reaffirmed the message of US President Donald Trump, saying, “The death and destruction must stop.”

The State Department reported that Rubio welcomed the agreement and conveyed a firm stance from President Trump: “The United States is committed to achieving a lasting end to the Russia-Ukraine war.”

“The comprehensive peace plan proposed by the United States outlines the best way forward. The Secretary emphasised President Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence,” the statement continued.

Trump Plans Direct Calls with Putin and Zelenskyy

On the same day, President Trump revealed plans for direct conversations with both President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

“I will be speaking, by telephone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10:00 am. The subjects of the call will be stopping the ‘bloodbath’ that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade…” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I will then be speaking to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and various members of NATO. Hopefully, it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have never happened, will end. God bless us all!!!” he added.

(With ANI inputs)

