Monday, November 18, 2024
Zelenskyy Predicts Quick End to Ukraine War if Trump Wins 2024 Election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed cautious optimism about Donald Trump's impending presidency.

Zelenskyy Predicts Quick End to Ukraine War if Trump Wins 2024 Election

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine remains at the forefront of global discourse as world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, weigh in on possible resolutions. With diplomatic exchanges, military developments, and energy politics shaping the narrative, recent statements and actions underscore the complexities of achieving peace.

Zelenskyy: Optimism with Trump’s Leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed cautious optimism about Donald Trump’s impending presidency, believing it could expedite the end of the war. Speaking to Ukrainian outlet Suspilne, Zelenskyy remarked, “It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens.”

Zelenskyy revealed details of a recent conversation with Trump, describing it as “constructive” and aligned with Ukraine’s stance. “I didn’t hear anything that goes against our position,” he added. At his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump echoed this sentiment, stating, “We’re going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It’s got to stop.”

Germany’s Diplomatic Engagement: Scholz’s Balancing Act

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also entered the fray, highlighting Trump’s nuanced approach to Ukraine during their recent phone call. Speaking to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Scholz described the conversation as “perhaps surprisingly, a very detailed and good discussion.” He dismissed concerns that Trump might broker a deal excluding Ukrainian interests, noting, “Trump gave no indication that he would.”

While Scholz reiterated Germany’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, he also urged Putin to withdraw Russian forces and engage in negotiations. The Kremlin, however, reiterated that any peace agreement must reflect “new territorial realities” and consider Russian security interests.

Zelenskyy Criticizes Scholz’s Outreach to Putin

Zelenskyy criticized Scholz’s direct communication with Putin, calling it a potential misstep that undermines efforts to diplomatically isolate Russia. In his nightly address, Zelenskyy warned, “Now there may be other conversations, other calls. Just a lot of words. And this is exactly what Putin has long wanted: it is extremely important for him to weaken his isolation and to conduct ordinary negotiations.”

European officials reportedly advised Scholz against the move, cautioning that such dialogues could embolden Russia.

Military Escalations on Russian Soil

As diplomatic efforts unfold, military confrontations continue. Russian officials reported intercepting a wave of Ukrainian drones in several regions bordering Ukraine, including Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod. In Kursk alone, 15 drones were downed, while attacks in Belgorod caused damage to residential buildings but no casualties.

These incidents underscore Ukraine’s persistent efforts to disrupt Russian operations while highlighting the vulnerabilities of Russia’s border regions.

Energy Politics: Ukraine Ends Gas Transit Agreement

Energy has emerged as another battleground in the conflict. Russia announced it would suspend gas deliveries to Austria via Ukraine starting Saturday. This development comes as Ukraine refuses to extend its transit agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom, aiming to cut off a revenue stream that Kyiv claims funds Moscow’s war efforts.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer acknowledged the inevitability of the move, stating that Austria had prepared for this eventuality. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized Russia’s decision, calling it another example of how Moscow “uses energy as a weapon.”

Sanctions Weigh on Russian Economy

Economic sanctions continue to impact Russia, particularly in its oil and gas sectors. Sovcomflot, Russia’s largest tanker group, reported significant financial losses, with nine-month revenues down by 22.2% to $1.22 billion and core earnings dropping 31.5% year-on-year. The company attributed its struggles to Western sanctions targeting Russian oil tankers, part of broader efforts to curtail Moscow’s ability to fund its military operations.

Global Stakes and Future Uncertainties

As Zelenskyy, Trump, Scholz, and Putin navigate the geopolitical and domestic pressures surrounding the war, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges. Trump’s impending presidency introduces a new dynamic, while Germany and other European nations must balance their support for Ukraine with calls for dialogue.

Filed under

2024 election. donald trump Olaf Scholz russia Ukraine war Zelenskyy
