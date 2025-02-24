Zelenskyy Proposes ‘All-for-All’ Prisoner Swap To Start Peace Talks With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, has proposed a complete “all-for-all” prisoner swap as a first step toward ending the war. Speaking at a summit in Kyiv on Monday, he called for the immediate release of all Ukrainian captives and pledged that Ukraine would do the same in return. “Russia must release Ukrainians. Ukraine is ready to exchange all for all, and this is a fair way to start,” Zelenskyy stated.

The Ukrainian leader also stressed that 2025 should mark the beginning of a real and lasting peace. His remarks came as 13 European leaders arrived in Kyiv to show their support, while another 24 joined virtually. Zelenskyy described their presence as a potential “turning point” in the ongoing war, reinforcing Ukraine’s commitment to securing peace.

Russia responded by asserting that it is open to negotiations but only under conditions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow would stop fighting once a peace settlement “suits” Russia. He also claimed that while Russia is in discussions with the United States to resolve the conflict, European nations appear intent on prolonging the war. Lavrov urged Washington to appoint a representative for future talks, citing “positive” discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia last week.

Proposal For Prisoner Exchange

The proposal for a prisoner exchange comes amid growing tensions between Zelenskyy and former U.S. President Donald Trump. In recent statements, Trump has criticized Zelenskyy for not negotiating peace sooner, even blaming him for the war’s escalation. He has also labeled Zelenskyy a “dictator” and warned that Ukraine “better move fast” to reach a deal before it risks losing its sovereignty. In response, Zelenskyy dismissed Trump’s remarks, accusing him of being trapped in a “Russian disinformation space.”

As Ukraine continues its fight for sovereignty, the debate over peace talks remains divisive. While Zelenskyy pushes for a diplomatic breakthrough, Russia’s conditions for ending the war remain vague. The involvement of international leaders highlights the global stakes of the conflict, with Ukraine’s allies divided on how to approach negotiations.

Whether Russia will agree to such terms and whether broader peace talks will follow remains uncertain.

