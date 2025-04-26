Home
Zelenskyy Says Meeting With Trump ‘Has The Potential To Become Historic’

In a post on social media, Zelenskyy described the meeting as “good” and stated it had “the potential to become historic.”

US President Donald Trump held private talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – a meeting that both leaders described as significant – following the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, foreign media reported.

In a post on social media, Zelenskyy described the meeting as “good” and stated it had “the potential to become historic.” Sharing further details of the discussion, the Ukrainian president said the talks revolved around efforts to protect the lives of Ukrainians and secure a “full and unconditional ceasefire” amid the country’s conflict with Russia.

“Good meeting. We discussed a lot one one-on-one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting the lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic if we achieve joint results. Thank you @POTUS”, Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

The meeting between the two leaders took place as Ukraine continues to seek international support in its fight against Russian aggression.

Earlier during the day, Zelenskyy received a round of applause as he attended Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome, The Guardian reported. The emotional moment unfolded as Zelenskyy left St. Peter’s Basilica, having paid his respects before the pope’s coffin ahead of the funeral ceremony. The crowd of world leaders and dignitaries gathered for the occasion could be heard clapping in recognition of the Ukrainian president, the report said.

The funeral mass of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, concluded with the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica tolling to signal the end of the two-hour and 10-minute-long service.

Large crowds lined up along Rome’s streets to pay their respects to Pope Francis as the white popemobile carrying his coffin made its way across the Vatican, flanked by motorbikes, on its way to the pope’s final resting place, a place of his choosing.

