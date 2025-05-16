Zelenskyy Sends Delegation To Istanbul for Ceasefire Talks, Slams Russia’s ‘Lack Of Seriousness’

Zelenskyy sends Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for ceasefire talks with Russia, but criticizes Moscow for not showing seriousness in negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday confirmed that a Ukrainian delegation will participate in ceasefire negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, Turkey. The talks are being hosted with the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose mediation efforts have been acknowledged and appreciated by Kyiv.

According to a post shared by Zelenskyy on social media platform X, the Ukrainian team will be led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and include military and intelligence officials. Notably, this diplomatic engagement comes at a time when both countries have been engaged in a prolonged conflict, and international pressure is mounting for a ceasefire.

Ukraine Assembles High-Level Delegation

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian delegation comprises senior figures including:

Head of the Office of the President

Minister of Defence (delegation leader)

Chief of the General Staff (will not attend)

Head of the Security Service (will not attend)

Representatives from all intelligence agencies

While acknowledging the full strength of Ukraine’s team, Zelenskyy remarked, “We demonstrated the strength and seriousness of our delegation.”

Russia Not Taking Talks Seriously, Says Zelenskyy

Despite efforts to engage diplomatically, Zelenskyy expressed disappointment with Russia’s approach. He revealed that the composition of the Russian delegation appeared to reflect a lack of commitment to the peace process.

“It became clear that they are not approaching real talks seriously,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Still, Ukraine has agreed to proceed with the discussions, motivated by respect for President Erdoğan, the host country Turkiye, and former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is also being referenced in diplomatic contexts around this initiative.

Ceasefire Is the Top Priority

The primary goal of Ukraine’s delegation is to secure a ceasefire, according to President Zelenskyy. “The mandate for our delegation is clear: ceasefire is priority number one. I remain convinced that Russia is not serious about these meetings and does not genuinely want to end the war. But we’ll see if they are willing to show at least something during the discussions,” he added.

Zelenskyy emphasized that even though key figures like the Chief of the General Staff and the Head of the Security Service will not travel to Istanbul, a capable and committed team is being sent.

Talks Confirmed by Turkish Source

A source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, quoted by Germany’s dpa news agency and reported by DW News, confirmed that diplomatic talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations are set to take place today in Istanbul.

