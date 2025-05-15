Zelenskyy Slams ‘Theatrical’ Russian Delegation, Will Weigh Peace Talks After Erdogan Meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara on Thursday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a key step before deciding on the future of peace talks with Russia. Zelenskyy expressed skepticism about the Russian delegation’s authority, noting that without President Vladimir Putin’s direct involvement, meaningful negotiations seem unlikely.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday before determining any further steps in Ukraine’s talks with Russia, according to reports.

Zelenskyy Arrives in Ankara with Top Delegation

Upon his arrival in the Turkish capital, Zelenskyy emphasized the strength of Ukraine’s representation. “Ukraine is represented in Turkey at the highest level, with the foreign ministry, the presidential office, the military, and the intelligence,” he said. “To make any decisions that might lead to the expected and just peace.”

In contrast, Zelenskyy questioned the credibility of the Russian delegation, calling it “theatrical.”

Zelenskyy Doubts Over Russian Delegation’s Mandate

“We must understand what is the level of the Russian delegation, and what mandate do they have, whether they are capable of taking any decisions on their own,” he said.

“Because we all know who takes decisions in Russia,” Zelenskyy added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He noted that Putin has refused to meet him in person in Istanbul.

Kremlin Sends Medinsky Instead of Putin

The Kremlin has confirmed that Putin will not travel to Turkey. Instead, the Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who also headed Moscow’s team during the initial round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul in March 2022.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak had said Zelenskyy would not meet with lower-level Russian officials in Istanbul if Putin was not present. “There would be no point in such negotiations,” Podolyak stated.

Erdogan to Push for Ceasefire

During Thursday’s meeting in Ankara, President Erdogan is expected to urge an immediate ceasefire, aligning with Kyiv’s stance ahead of the talks with Russia.

According to Erdogan’s head of communication, the Turkish leader will “advocate the early establishment of a ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations.”

