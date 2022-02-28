Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Polish President Andrzej Duda and agreed on further joint steps to counter the "aggressor." He also had a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Amid ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Polish President Andrzej Duda and agreed on further joint steps to counter the “aggressor”. “Talked to UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and Poland President @AndrzejDuda about the current security situation. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor. Anti-war coalition in action!,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

He also had a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Also had a phone conversation with @vonderleyen. Talked about concrete decisions on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, macro-financial assistance and Ukraine’s membership in the #EU,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President spoke with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda about the country’s current military situation. “We keep in touch with loyal friends constantly. I spoke with @GitanasNauseda about the current military situation, international efforts to force the aggressor to peace and Ukraine’s membership in the #EU. Thank you, Gitanas, for your continued support,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, Zelenskyy said that he talked with Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. “Talked to Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Thanked for the closed sky for Russian planes, support for the decision to disconnect Russia from SWIFT and concrete defense assistance. Portugal provided weapons, individual protection means & other equipment to Ukraine. Together – stronger,” he tweeted.

Moreover, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez had also spoken with Zelenskyy to show him all the support of Spain in the face of Putin’s intolerable invasion. “I just spoke with the president of Ukraine, @ZelenskyyUa, to show him all the support and solidarity of Spain in the face of Putin’s intolerable invasion. Today we have sent two planes from the @EjercitoAire with 20 tons of aid, protective equipment and medical supplies,” Sanchez tweeted.