Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Zelenskyy Urges ‘New Pressure’ On Russia To Bring An End To ‘Daily Reality’

Zelenskyy Urges ‘New Pressure’ On Russia To Bring An End To ‘Daily Reality’

Zelenskyy highlighted the continuous missile and drone strikes targetting civilians, and called for stronger sanctions & military support.

Zelenskyy Urges ‘New Pressure’ On Russia To Bring An End To ‘Daily Reality’

zelenskyy


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday once again urged the international community to increase pressure on Russia as attacks continue on Ukrainian cities despite a partial ceasefire agreement reached last week. In a statement, Zelenskyy highlighted the continuous missile and drone strikes targetting the country’s civilians, reinforcing his call for stronger sanctions and military support.

Deadly Attacks Continue

Zelenskyy referenced a recent drone attack on Kyiv, which claimed the lives of at least three people, and a separate strike on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia that reportedly killed an entire family late on Friday evening. He expressed condolences to the victims’ families and condemned the ongoing aggression.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“These attacks are a daily reality,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X. “This week alone, over 1,580 guided aerial bombs, nearly 1,100 strike drones, and 15 missiles of various types were used against our people.”

Call for Tougher Sanctions and Military Aid

He further emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of sanctions on Russia, pointing out that much of the weaponry used in these attacks contains foreign-made components. “At least 102,000 foreign components have been identified in Russian weaponry,” Zelenskyy said while reiterating his plea for additional military aid, particularly enhanced air defense systems to counter Russian bombardment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“New decisions and new pressure on Moscow are needed to bring an end to these strikes and this war,” the Ukrainian President said, adding, “We must strengthen Ukraine and our army—with more air defense systems and real support.”

Meanwhile, US special envoy Steve Witkoff has said “the elephant in the room” for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is the status of Crimea and four mainland Ukrainian regions ‘occupied’ by Russia, CNN reported.

Speaking during the interview with podcast host Tucker Carlson, Witkoff also reflected on the ‘warming up’ of ties between the US and Russia, saying President Putin had commissioned a portrait of President Trump and sent it to him.

He noted that the administration was making progress “that no one thought was possible” with Russia but that issues of territory still needed to be addressed.

“They’re Russian-speaking,” Witkoff said of the four eastern regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. “There have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule,” he added.

Witkoff further said the “constitutional issues within Ukraine as to what they can concede… with regard to territory” had become “the elephant in the room” during negotiations.

Talks are set to resume Monday in Saudi Arabia, with US officials set to meet officials from both Russia and Ukraine.

Filed under

russia Russia Ukraine news Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Zelenskyy

newsx

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: High-Stakes Season Opener At Chepauk
zelenskyy

Zelenskyy Urges ‘New Pressure’ On Russia To Bring An End To ‘Daily Reality’
newsx

Can A Sitting Judge In India Be Removed? The Process of Impeachment Explained
RSS General Secretary Dat

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Overlooking Dara Shikoh
newsx

Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal
newsx

IPL 2025: CSK vs MI – Match Prediction, Key Players, And Who Will Win Today’s...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: High-Stakes Season Opener At Chepauk

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: High-Stakes Season Opener At Chepauk

Can A Sitting Judge In India Be Removed? The Process of Impeachment Explained

Can A Sitting Judge In India Be Removed? The Process of Impeachment Explained

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Overlooking Dara Shikoh

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Overlooking Dara Shikoh

Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal

Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal

IPL 2025: CSK vs MI – Match Prediction, Key Players, And Who Will Win Today’s Clash?

IPL 2025: CSK vs MI – Match Prediction, Key Players, And Who Will Win Today’s...

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival