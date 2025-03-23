Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday once again urged the international community to increase pressure on Russia as attacks continue on Ukrainian cities despite a partial ceasefire agreement reached last week. In a statement, Zelenskyy highlighted the continuous missile and drone strikes targetting the country’s civilians, reinforcing his call for stronger sanctions and military support.

Deadly Attacks Continue

Zelenskyy referenced a recent drone attack on Kyiv, which claimed the lives of at least three people, and a separate strike on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia that reportedly killed an entire family late on Friday evening. He expressed condolences to the victims’ families and condemned the ongoing aggression.

“These attacks are a daily reality,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X. “This week alone, over 1,580 guided aerial bombs, nearly 1,100 strike drones, and 15 missiles of various types were used against our people.”

Call for Tougher Sanctions and Military Aid

He further emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of sanctions on Russia, pointing out that much of the weaponry used in these attacks contains foreign-made components. “At least 102,000 foreign components have been identified in Russian weaponry,” Zelenskyy said while reiterating his plea for additional military aid, particularly enhanced air defense systems to counter Russian bombardment.

“New decisions and new pressure on Moscow are needed to bring an end to these strikes and this war,” the Ukrainian President said, adding, “We must strengthen Ukraine and our army—with more air defense systems and real support.”

Meanwhile, US special envoy Steve Witkoff has said “the elephant in the room” for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is the status of Crimea and four mainland Ukrainian regions ‘occupied’ by Russia, CNN reported.

Speaking during the interview with podcast host Tucker Carlson, Witkoff also reflected on the ‘warming up’ of ties between the US and Russia, saying President Putin had commissioned a portrait of President Trump and sent it to him.

He noted that the administration was making progress “that no one thought was possible” with Russia but that issues of territory still needed to be addressed.

“They’re Russian-speaking,” Witkoff said of the four eastern regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. “There have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule,” he added.

Witkoff further said the “constitutional issues within Ukraine as to what they can concede… with regard to territory” had become “the elephant in the room” during negotiations.

Talks are set to resume Monday in Saudi Arabia, with US officials set to meet officials from both Russia and Ukraine.