Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Please Come To See Hospitals, Churches, Children Destroyed Or Dead’: Zelenskyy Urges Trump To Visit Ukraine Ahead of Deal With Russia

‘Please Come To See Hospitals, Churches, Children Destroyed Or Dead’: Zelenskyy Urges Trump To Visit Ukraine Ahead of Deal With Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine before any agreement with Russia to end the war.

‘Please Come To See Hospitals, Churches, Children Destroyed Or Dead’: Zelenskyy Urges Trump To Visit Ukraine Ahead of Deal With Russia

"Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead," Zelenskyy said


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine before any potential agreement with Russia to end the ongoing war, foreign media reported on Monday.

“Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead,” Zelenskyy said during an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes. The interview was recorded before Sunday’s deadly Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which resulted in the deaths of 34 people, including two children, and left 117 others injured.

Trump condemned the attack, calling it “a horrible thing,” while Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz,  labelled it as a “war crime.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Russian forces, stationed near the Ukrainian border, are preparing for a major offensive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The attack came at a time when the U.S. has been exploring diplomatic avenues under Trump to seek a resolution to the war, which has now entered its fourth year.

According to US media reports, President Trump described it as “terrible” and said he had been “told they made a mistake”. Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, retired Lt-Gen Keith Kellogg, condemned the missile attack as crossing “any line of decency.”

Merz, on the other hand, told German public broadcaster ARD that the attack on Sumy was “a serious war crime.” “It was a perfidious act… and it is a serious war crime, deliberate and intended,” Merz reportedly said.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s actions as a “blatant disregard of human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump” and called for “strong measures” to impose a ceasefire on Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the attack “barbaric,” reportedly saying “Russia was and remains the aggressor, in blatant violation of international law.” She stressed that Europe would continue to exert “strong pressure” on Russia until lasting peace was achieved, “on Ukraine’s terms and conditions.”

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled at Russia’s horrific attacks on civilians in Sumy”, BBC reported.

A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres also sounded alarm, saying, “Attacks against civilians and civilian objects are prohibited under international humanitarian law, and any such attacks, wherever they occur, must end immediately.”

The UN reiterated its support for “meaningful efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”

Sunday’s missile strike was the deadliest attack on civilians in Ukraine this year. Earlier, a similar Russian missile attack on April 4 in the city of Kryvyi Rih killed 20 people and injured 61, with Russia claiming it targeted a meeting of “unit commanders and Western instructors” in a restaurant.

ALSO READ: Sony Increases PlayStation 5 Price Amid Trump’s Tariffs – Here’s What Your Favourite Video Game Will Cost Now

Filed under

Trump Ukraine Russia news Ukraine Russia war Zelenskyy

Kareena Kapoor Khan is se

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s...
newsx

What?! PSL Gives Player Of The Match A Hair Dryer As A Prize – Is...
Mario Vargas Llosa, accla

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian Nobel Laureate, Dies at 89
newsx

Virat Kohli Asked Him Not To, But Rahul Dravid’s Sportsmanship Shines Through In Emotional Moment
newsx

McIlroy Makes History, Piastri Converts Pole & Man United Misery
'The Golconda Blue' -- a

The Golconda Blue Diamond Once Owned By Indian Maharajas Is Up For Auction For More...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s...

What?! PSL Gives Player Of The Match A Hair Dryer As A Prize – Is This For Real?

What?! PSL Gives Player Of The Match A Hair Dryer As A Prize – Is...

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian Nobel Laureate, Dies at 89

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian Nobel Laureate, Dies at 89

Virat Kohli Asked Him Not To, But Rahul Dravid’s Sportsmanship Shines Through In Emotional Moment

Virat Kohli Asked Him Not To, But Rahul Dravid’s Sportsmanship Shines Through In Emotional Moment

McIlroy Makes History, Piastri Converts Pole & Man United Misery

McIlroy Makes History, Piastri Converts Pole & Man United Misery

Entertainment

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His Support To Alia Bhatt

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?