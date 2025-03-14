Zelenskyy Warns: ‘Putin Won’t End War On His Own,’ Urges Trump To Use US Strength For Ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not end the war in Ukraine on his own, urging the United States, particularly President Donald Trump, to use its influence to force a ceasefire.

Speaking on the ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy emphasized the need to prevent the war from dragging on, calling for immediate pressure on Moscow. “We must not let the war drag on. Pressure must be put on Russia to ensure that Putin is ready to end the war,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ukraine Ready for Ceasefire, but Russia Stalls

Zelenskyy contrasted Ukraine’s swift agreement to a U.S.-proposed ceasefire with Putin’s evasive stance. “We do not want to play games with war,” he stated, criticizing the Kremlin for setting up roadblocks to diplomacy. He accused Putin of deliberately making peace negotiations difficult by imposing unrealistic conditions even before a ceasefire agreement is reached.

Zelenskyy Calls Out Putin’s ‘Lies’

In a scathing attack on the Russian president, Zelenskyy accused Putin of misleading the world about battlefield conditions, casualty figures, and the impact of war on the Russian economy. “Putin cannot exit this war because that would leave him with nothing. That is why he is now doing everything he can to sabotage diplomacy,” he asserted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zelenskyy also warned that Putin’s strategy is to prolong negotiations while continuing attacks. “Every condition Putin puts forward is just an attempt to block any diplomacy,” he said. “This is how Russia works. We warned about this.”

Trump and U.S. Urged to Intervene

Reiterating Ukraine’s need for strong international backing, Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to the United States, particularly to President Donald Trump, who is set to return to office in January 2025. “Especially the United States can influence Putin and Russia to force through a ceasefire and, ultimately, a lasting peace,” he stated.

He stressed that American strength is crucial in stopping Russian aggression. “Putin will not end the war on his own. But the strength of America is enough to make it happen,” he concluded.

As Ukraine continues to battle Russian forces, the call for decisive action from global powers, particularly the U.S., grows louder. The coming months will determine whether diplomatic pressure can bring about a ceasefire or if the war will persist amid stalled negotiations.

ALSO READ: Mark Carney Unveils New Canadian Cabinet: Who’s In To Drive Economic Growth And National Security?