Zelenskyy’s Last-Minute Decision To Not Present The Intended Gift To Trump Left POTUS In Bad Taste, Triggered The Oval Spat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently revealed in an interview with Time Magazine that he had intended to present Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight championship belt as a goodwill gift to former U.S. President Donald Trump during their White House meeting.

However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Zelenskyy opted to show graphic images of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) instead.

A Shift in the Meeting’s Atmosphere

As the meeting commenced, Zelenskyy initially reached for the folder containing the distressing images instead of picking up the championship belt placed beside him. Upon seeing the pictures, Trump reportedly reacted by saying, “That’s tough stuff,” as the discussion remained relatively calm.

According to U.S. officials, these images drastically changed the dynamic of the conversation. Some believed that had Zelenskyy chosen to offer the boxing belt, it might have created a lighter atmosphere.

Instead, the images seemed to put Trump on the defensive, as though he was being held accountable for the soldiers’ suffering.

Zelenskyy Stands by His Decision

Despite the way the meeting unfolded, Zelenskyy expressed no regrets over his choice. He explained, “He has family, loved ones, children. He has to feel the things that every person feels. What I wanted to show were my values. But then, well, the conversation went in another direction.”

Following the display of the images, tensions escalated, leading to a heated exchange. Reports suggest that Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelenskyy for a lack of gratitude, further intensifying the discussion.

The Fate of Usyk’s Championship Belt

As a result of the tense meeting, Zelenskyy left the White House without presenting Usyk’s belt and remained uncertain about its whereabouts. “Maybe it’s still sitting there,” he speculated during the interview.

A White House staff member later confirmed to Time that the belt was retrieved and placed in Trump’s private dining room alongside other diplomatic gifts.

Reflecting on the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized that the exchange did not feel like an interaction between allies. He stated, “In that conversation, I was defending the dignity of Ukraine.”

