Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • ‘Zero Tolerance For Agents And Fixers’: US Cancels 2,000 Bot-Booked Visa Appointments In India

‘Zero Tolerance For Agents And Fixers’: US Cancels 2,000 Bot-Booked Visa Appointments In India

The United States has launched a fresh crackdown on automated bots hoarding visa interview slots in India, disrupting a black market where applicants pay hefty fees for appointments. With 2,000 fraudulent bookings canceled, the embassy vows to curb exploitative practices and restore fairness to the process.

The United States has intensified its crackdown on automated bots that have been monopolizing visa interview slots in India, forcing applicants to turn to agents who charge exorbitant fees for appointments. Many applicants have reportedly paid between ₹30,000-₹35,000 per person to secure a timely interview.

Zero Tolerance For Agents And Fixers

Announcing the action on Wednesday, the US Embassy in India revealed that it has canceled approximately 2,000 visa appointments made using bots. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy declared, “Consular Team India is cancelling about 2,000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers who violate our scheduling policies. Effective immediately, we are cancelling these appointments and suspending the associated accounts’ scheduling privileges.”

The embassy emphasized its continued vigilance against fraudulent activities in visa processing. “We will continue our anti-fraud efforts. We have zero tolerance for frauds,” the statement added.

Visa appointment slots, particularly for business (B1/B2) and student visas, are notoriously difficult to obtain, with wait times often stretching for months. However, travel industry sources indicate that certain agents use bots to manipulate the system, securing appointments within a month for those willing to pay a premium.

Applicants Speak Out on Visa Challenges

Applicants who have struggled with long wait times have shared their experiences. A parent, speaking anonymously to The Times of India, recounted their ordeal: “We tried to get a visa interview date on our own for our child who had to join an American university last fall, but nothing was available in time. We paid an agent ₹30,000 and got the appointment when we needed it.”

Currently, the waiting period for a B1/B2 visa appointment exceeds six months. However, agents exploiting automated bots have been able to secure slots for their clients within just a month, further exacerbating the issue for genuine applicants.

Long Visa Wait Times and Past Interventions

The problem of extended visa wait times is not new. In 2023, when wait periods for B1/B2 visas peaked at nearly 999 days, the US took steps to alleviate the backlog by allowing Indian applicants to schedule visa appointments at consulates in Frankfurt and Bangkok.

India has consistently raised concerns about prolonged visa wait times with the US government over the past few years. In response, the US has implemented measures to expedite processing. The latest crackdown on bots is expected to further streamline the system and improve accessibility for legitimate applicants.

Filed under

US Embassy in India US VISA

