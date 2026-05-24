Zohran Mamdani Fires Back At Jeff Bezos: ‘Teachers In Queens Would Beg To Differ’; Has A New Political Feud Begun?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Jeff Bezos appear to have entered a fresh political clash after the Amazon founder criticised billionaire tax debates and Mamdani quickly fired back online over comments involving teachers and working-class residents in Queens. The public exchange has now sparked wider discussions across social media and political circles about whether a larger ideological fight is beginning between Zohran Mamdani’s progressive policies and Jeff Bezos’ views on taxation, public spending and wealthy Americans. The debate escalated after Bezos argued that simply taxing billionaires more heavily would not solve affordability problems in New York City, while Mamdani directly challenged those remarks in a sharp response on X.

Sharp exchange between Jeff Bezos and Zohran Mamdani fuels online political clash

The latest disagreement began after Jeff Bezos appeared in a CNBC interview where he defended his tax record and criticised politicians who focus on billionaires as the central cause of economic problems. Bezos said he already pays “billions of dollars in taxes” and suggested that increasing taxes on wealthy individuals would not automatically improve life for ordinary residents.

“If people want me to pay more billions, then let’s have that debate,” Jeff Bezos said during the interview. “But don’t pretend that that’s going to solve the problem. You could double the taxes I pay, and it’s not going to help that teacher in Queens. I promise you.”

According to reports, Zohran Mamdani quickly responded to Jeff Bezos on X and directly pushed back against the comments involving teachers in Queens. “I know a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ,” Mamdani wrote, turning the disagreement into a very public online confrontation that immediately gained attention across political circles.

Billionaire taxes and public spending become central points in the growing dispute

During the interview, Jeff Bezos argued that politicians often rely on an “age-old technique” of choosing villains instead of fixing deeper economic issues. Bezos said the bigger problem facing America was excessive spending rather than insufficient tax revenue.

Jeff Bezos specifically pointed to tax burdens faced by ordinary workers in Queens. “How about we start by having the nurse in Queens not pay taxes?” he said while discussing affordability concerns.

Reports say that the Amazon founder also highlighted education spending in New York City and argued that public money was already being spent at very high levels. Bezos pointed to New York’s approximately $44,000 per-student spending figure and compared it with cities such as Houston and Chicago.

The comments further widened the debate because Zohran Mamdani has built much of his political image around taxing wealthy individuals more aggressively and expanding public welfare programs for working families.

Luxury home taxes and childcare policies add more tension to debate

As per reports, Jeff Bezos also criticised a Mamdani video filmed outside the New York residence of Citadel CEO Ken Griffin. The video promoted a proposed pied-à-terre tax targeting luxury second homes owned by wealthy individuals.

While Bezos said the proposed tax itself “could be a fine thing,” he argued that Griffin “isn’t a villain” and should not have been publicly targeted in that way.

The timing of the clash is especially notable because the Bezos family recently pledged up to $150 million toward expanding early childhood education and universal childcare in New York City. That issue has also been one of the biggest priorities for Zohran Mamdani, whose administration strongly campaigned for a free year-round “2-K” childcare program for children beginning at age two.

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