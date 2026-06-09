Zojila Tunnel To Connect Kashmir And Ladakh In All Weather Conditions. All about Asia’s Longest Tunnel

Zojila tunnel is one of the biggest projects in India’s infrastructure. The tunnel is being constructed under Zoji La Pass in the Himalayas, which will connect Kashmir and Ladakh throughout the year and would bring in benefits like quicker contemporary transportation for people, more tourism and better military logistics in the region.

What Is The Zojila Tunnel?

Zojila tunnel is a road tunnel on construction on National Highway-1 between Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir and Dras, Ladakh. Once built it will guarantee all-weather connectivity, bypassing the snowbound Zoji La Pass, which leads from Jammu & Kashmir to Ladakh and gets closed for much of the year due to heavy snowfall and avalanches.

The length of the project is estimated to be 13.1 to 14.15 kilometres, and it is located at 11,500 to 12,000 feet, which is one of the highest and longest road tunnel projects in the world.

Why Is The Tunnel Important?

Ladakh has remained isolated since the winter months as the Zoji La Pass closes. The tunnel would eliminate this problem and provide connectivity throughout the year.

Some benefits are:

Year-round connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh

Quick and easy movement of civilians, tourists and emergency services

Better transportation of goods and other supplies.

Greater mobility for the army in a very sensitive border region.

Better chances for the local residents.

Key Features Of The Zojila Tunnel

The tunnel is intended to have the best safety and operational features for smooth running of traffic during extreme weather conditions. They include the following features:

A two-lane, bi-directional traffic system

Good ventilation and provisions for emergencies

CCTV and communications

Cross passages and passages for GPS

Firefighting facilities

It will be suitable for use in the harsh weather during the Himalayan winters.

Now this section will be the first in the world to be built from point A to B in record time with all the safety provisions.

The Tunnel Construction Latest Development

Today, 09 June 2026, one of the most important milestones of the whole project was reached at the place we were lucky to be present there for the final breakthrough blast. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari himself came to be present for the blast blowing ceremony.

The Zojila tunnel will be the first of its kind in the world of a single-tube bi-directional road tunnel in such an extreme elevation.

Connectivity in the whole region of the Himalayas will be a real breakthrough with this tunnel. There will be huge impact on travel from Kashmir to Ladakh too.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, official project updates, and media reports available at the time of writing. Details regarding the Zojila Tunnel project, including timelines and specifications, may change as construction progresses and authorities release further updates. Readers are advised to refer to official government announcements for the latest information.