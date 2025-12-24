LIVE TV
BNI Greater Surat brings sports and social cause together in Surat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 24, 2025 12:03:14 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 23: Greater Surat, a well-known business networking organization, has beautifully combined sports with social responsibility. The organization is encouraging its members to work in groups and network through a huge sports event in Surat, as well as pass a valuable message on the topic of HIV awareness.

The mega event began on December 14 and is going to last until December 28. A number of sporting events have been held such as badminton, chess, table tennis, carrom, cricket, pickleball, and volleyball. The badminton, chess, table tennis and carrom events were successfully accomplished on December 14. Currently, there is a three-day cricket tournament that has started on December 19, in which 13 teams and close to 200 players of BNI Greater Surat are involved. Pickleball and volleyball games will be held in the following weekend, and the list of participants will include 8 volleyball teams and 50-60 pickleball players.

The participation of approximately 450 to 500 entrepreneurs and professionals is being involved in each sport. The overall goal of the event is to establish unity, teamwork, and sportsmanship among the members and also establish new business opportunities.

The best aspect of this event is that it pays great attention to the issue of HIV awareness, which is conducted in cooperation with HIV-positive and AIDS support groups. In the opening ceremony of the cricket tournament, HIV-positive kids and young women performances were a graceful dance of 5-7 minutes. There is also a special awareness corner that has been established in the venue to communicate easy and accurate information on HIV and its transmission.

BNI Greater Surat definitely conveyed the message that individuals with HIV should not be discriminated or ostracized by society. Their families and the community should support them to enable them to live with dignity and confidence. Part of the revenue earned in this event will be donated to assist HIV-positive children and women.

This effort is well being implemented under the leadership of Gaurav VK Singhvi and Dr. Nidhi Singhvi with vigorous attempts by Nishant Shah, the Regional Event Director. By such events, BNI Greater Surat is demonstrating how business networking can bring about positive social change as well.

