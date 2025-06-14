Was Shabana The Reason For Javed Akhtar’s First Divorce? Here’s What Honey Irani Reveals

In the glittering world of Bollywood, where relationships often find themselves under public scrutiny, the story of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani stands out as a narrative laced with love, complexity, and maturity.

Their romance, which blossomed in the early 1970s, was born on the sets of Seeta Aur Geeta- a film that not only entertained millions but also united two creative souls. Javed, already emerging as a force in scriptwriting, and Honey, transitioning from her stint as a child artist, found a deep connection built on shared ambitions and mutual respect.

Their courtship was charmingly cinematic. Honey recalls a playful moment during a card game while working together, where Javed, after winning, quipped, “You are so lucky for me, I think I should marry you.” This innocent remark would soon transform into reality, as they tied the knot in 1972 after nearly eight months of dating. Their marriage seemed to promise a lifelong partnership, one that soon saw the birth of their two children – Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, both of whom would later carve their own illustrious paths in the film industry.

Javed Was Looking Something Different From Honey Irani

However, as time unfolded, personal differences crept into their relationship. The couple eventually parted ways in the 1980s, choosing to walk separate paths. Yet, what sets their story apart is the grace with which both have handled their separation.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Honey Irani candidly opened up about those turbulent times. She admitted feeling anger but refrained from being consumed by bitterness. Importantly, she dispelled longstanding speculations, asserting, “It was never because of Shabana. I don’t know what to call it. Maybe he was looking for something totally different from me.”

Even after their split, the foundation of mutual respect between Javed and Honey remained intact. Honey emphasized that Javed has always been deeply considerate of their children’s well-being, a sentiment that continues to offer her reassurance to this day. Their ability to maintain civility, especially in a world that thrives on controversy, is both rare and commendable.

What Happened Post Seperation?

Post-separation, both Javed and Honey flourished professionally. Honey Irani established herself as a successful screenwriter, penning acclaimed films such as Lamhe, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, and Kya Kehna, while Javed Akhtar soared as one of India’s most celebrated poets and lyricists. In 1984, Javed married actress and activist Shabana Azmi, with whom he shares not only companionship but also a deep commitment to social and political causes.

Today, even decades after their separation, Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani’s story remains a testament to dignity, personal growth, and the enduring value of respect proving that even broken relationships can evolve into graceful friendships when maturity prevails.

