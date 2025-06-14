Who Is Anirudh Ravichander And How Did He Meet His To-Be-Wife Kavya Maran? Relationship Timeline Explained

Popular composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly in a serious relationship with Kavya Maran, the owner of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. The speculation began after a Reddit post claimed that the couple is planning to get married soon.

Rajinikanth’s Alleged Involvement Sparks Buzz

The viral Reddit post suggested that superstar Rajinikanth, Anirudh’s uncle, has already spoken to Sun TV head Kalanithi Maran—Kavya’s father—about the relationship. This conversation has fueled expectations that wedding bells may soon be ringing for the duo.

Relationship Timeline and Public Sightings

According to reports from Kaumudi Online, Anirudh and Kavya began dating in 2024. At present, Anirudh is 34 years old, and Kavya is 32.

While there has been no formal confirmation from either party, insiders have hinted that the families are already making preparations. The two were also recently seen dining together at a restaurant, adding to the speculation.

Anirudh hails from a well-known artistic family. He is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi. His aunt, Latha Rajinikanth, is married to superstar Rajinikanth, making Anirudh his nephew. He is also the great-grandson of filmmaker K. Subramanyam.

Over the past 13 years, Anirudh has risen to become one of South India’s most in-demand and highest-paid music composers, delivering hit tracks for stars like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR.

Kavya Maran, 33, is the daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group. As the face of Sunrisers Hyderabad, she has become a familiar presence at IPL matches.

Her emotional expressions during games—ranging from elation to disappointment—often trend across social media platforms, making her a recognizable figure in the cricketing world.

Who is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander (born 16 October 1990) is a renowned Indian composer, playback singer, and producer, primarily active in Tamil cinema with significant works in Telugu and Hindi films

Family & Rajinikanth Connection

Son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi Ravichander

Nephew of Latha Rajinikanth and thus Rajinikanth’s nephew – making Aishwarya, Soundarya, and Hrishikesh his cousins

Career Breakthrough & Notable Hits

Rose to fame with the global viral hit “Why This Kolaveri Di” from 3 (2012), which took the internet by storm

Composed music for major Tamil films like Kaththi (“Selfie Pulla”), Petta, Darbar, and scored Bollywood hits like Jawan, earning widespread acclaim

Awards & Collaborations

Winner of multiple honors, including 2 Filmfare Awards South, 10 SIIMA Awards, 6 Edison Awards, and 5 Vijay Awards

Worked on scores for top-tier films featuring Rajinikanth (Petta, Darbar), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), and collaborated with major directors like Atlee, A.R. Murugadoss, and Karthik Subbaraj

Education & Musical Roots

Graduated from Loyola College, Chennai (2011), and trained in piano at Trinity College, London

Earned a diploma in sound engineering from Soundtech Media Audio Engineering Institute, Chennai

Anirudh deftly balances his prominent family background with his musical talent, becoming a sought-after composer across languages.

From launching the viral sensation “Kolaveri Di” to scoring blockbuster hits, he continues to shape the Indian music landscape while being the celebrated nephew of superstar Rajinikanth.