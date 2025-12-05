From Full Refund To Free Meals: What Benefits Can You Claim If Your Flight Gets Cancelled? Refund Process Explained Amid IndiGo Cancelling Over 550 Flights

IndiGo cancelled more than 550 domestic and international flights on Thursday, causing widespread delays across major airports. Delhi airport faced the highest number of cancellations at 172, followed by Mumbai with 118, Bangalore 100, Hyderabad 75, Kolkata 35, Chennai 26, and Goa 11.

Cancellations also occurred at other airports across India. The airline acknowledged the disruptions and extended a heartfelt apology to all affected passengers and industry stakeholders.

Thousands of travelers faced inconvenience as operational disruptions continued for the third consecutive day. IndiGo asked passengers to check flight status and stay updated through official channels.

CEO Explains Causes Behind Flight Disruptions

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers explained that multiple factors caused cancellations, including minor technology glitches, schedule changes, adverse weather, airport congestion, staff shortages, and implementation of FDTL norms.

The airline operates about 2,300 flights daily, but on-time performance fell sharply to 19.7 percent on Wednesday from 35 percent on Tuesday. DGCA launched a probe into the sharp rise in cancellations throughout November. Out of 1,232 cancelled flights in November, 755 were due to staff shortages, 92 due to Air Traffic Control failures, 258 due to airport restrictions, and 127 for other reasons.

Civil Aviation Ministry and DGCA Intervention

The Civil Aviation Ministry and DGCA met with IndiGo officials to assess the situation and review mitigation plans. CEO Pieter Elbers stated that restoring normal operations and punctuality would not be an easy target. The airline revised schedules and implemented pre-planned cancellations to normalize operations.

DGCA suggested measures including hiring more crew and improving operational efficiency. IndiGo teams, with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI, and airport operators, worked to reduce the cascading impact of delays and restore normalcy across the network.

How Passengers Can Claim Refunds

Passengers can claim refunds through the IndiGo website by entering their PNR or booking reference number along with email ID or last name. They must select the “Cancel Booking” option, choose a preferred refund method, review details, and submit the request. The refund typically reaches the bank account within 7–8 days. DGCA mandates that passengers receive either a full refund or an alternate flight.

Passengers at the airport must receive meals, refreshments, and, for overnight delays, accommodation and transfers. The airline must provide compensation depending on notification time and whether the cancellation occurred under the airline’s control.

Compensation Rules for Cancellation, Delay, and Overbooking

Flight Cancellation:

Airlines must offer a full refund of the ticket or an alternate flight.

Passengers already at the airport receive free meals and refreshments.

For overnight delays, airlines must provide accommodation and transfers (hotel stay and transport).

Compensation depends on how close to departure the passenger was notified and whether the cancellation was within the airline’s control.

Flight Delay:

Airlines must provide meals and refreshments for waiting passengers.

If the delay is significant, passengers receive an alternate flight or a full refund.

For overnight delays, airlines must provide hotel accommodation and transfers.

Overbooking of Seats:

Airlines must first request volunteers to give up their seats.

If no passenger volunteers, the airline must provide a replacement flight within one hour of the original departure.

If a replacement flight is not available within one hour: Reimburse 200% of the booked one-way fare plus airline fuel surcharge, capped at INR 10,000 if within 24 hours. Reimburse 400% of the booked one-way fare plus airline fuel surcharge, capped at INR 20,000 if the replacement flight is scheduled more than 24 hours after the original departure.



IndiGo’s Efforts to Normalize Operations

IndiGo teams worked diligently to reduce operational disruptions. The airline communicated regularly with passengers regarding flight changes. They implemented pre-planned cancellations to minimize cascading effects and restore on-time performance.

The CEO noted that serving about 380,000 passengers daily requires careful coordination and acknowledged that the disruptions impacted customer experience.

The airline continues to monitor operations and follow DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry guidelines. Passengers are encouraged to stay updated on flight status and submit refund requests promptly to ensure compensation.

Must Read: IndiGo Flight Disruptions: 600+ Cancellations in 3 Days, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Airports Hit Hard, Airline Issues Apology, DGCA Steps In