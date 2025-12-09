Kerala State Lottery Result Today (09.12.2025) LIVE | Sthree Sakthi Live Lottery Result Tuesday Draw At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Kerala State Lottery Result Today, December 09, 2025 LIVE Updates: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Sthree Sakthi Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘BT’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Monday at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result will be declared today, Monday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Sthree Sakthi Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, has been given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.