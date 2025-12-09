Kerala State Lottery Result Today (09.12.2025) LIVE | Sthree Sakthi Live Lottery Result Tuesday Draw At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Kerala State Lottery Result Today, December 09, 2025 LIVE Updates: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Sthree Sakthi Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘BT’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Monday at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result will be declared today, Monday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Sthree Sakthi Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, has been given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.