Chhath Puja 2025 Live Updates: 4-Day Mahaparv Begins with Nahay Khay, Kharna, Surya Arghya, Vrat Paran, Sunrise & Sunset Timings, Rituals, Geet, and Wishes Across Bihar, UP & Delhi NCR

Chhath Puja 2025, the four-day festival dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, has begun with immense devotion across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Delhi NCR. Starting with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and concluding with Usha Arghya, the Mahaparv celebrates purity, gratitude, and nature worship. From riverbank rituals and eco-friendly ghats to traditional songs and offerings like Thekua, preparations are in full swing nationwide. Authorities have made special arrangements for devotees, including clean ghats, artificial ponds, and additional train services. Stay tuned for live updates on timings, rituals, muhurat, Chhath songs, and celebrations across India.

Chhath Puja 2025, a popular Hindu festival, has started with tremendous fervor and devotion across India, so much so, that the deep regards and love put into its rituals are surely reaching the heavens. Its origins in the Vedas, derived from the earth’s appropriate harmony and gratitude to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, create a phenomenal cycle of purity and discipline.



Four-Day Festival: Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja lasts for four days. It starts with Nahay Khay, where the devotees embellish themselves with a holy bath, and a small simple meal afterwards. For the second day, called Kharna, they prepare special kheer made of attay (whole wheat flour), churpi (jaggery), and rice and offer it as prasad. Third day, called Sandhya Arghya, devotees pray to the setting sun, and on the final day is called Usha Arghya, when they pray to the rising sun and finish their fast, or “Vrat Paran”.



Festive Celebrations Across India: Ghats, Songs, and Traditions

All across the country, ghats are lit with diyas. Songs such as “Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya” are sung. Women, in all of their traditional saris, uphold the rituals with utmost faith. Authorities have addressed crowd management, clean ghats, and safety. Markets were filled with festive enthusiasm as families prepared offerings occurring rituals of everlasting faith and preparing their traditional delicacies. Chhath Puja 2025 is a beautiful celebration of discipline, devotion and humanity along with the rewarding relationship with nature.