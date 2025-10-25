Chhath Puja 2025 Live Updates: 4-Day Mahaparv Begins with Nahay Khay, Kharna, Surya Arghya, Vrat Paran, Sunrise & Sunset Timings, Rituals, Geet, and Wishes Across Bihar, UP & Delhi NCR

Chhath Puja 2025, the four-day festival dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, has begun with immense devotion across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Delhi NCR. Starting with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and concluding with Usha Arghya, the Mahaparv celebrates purity, gratitude, and nature worship. From riverbank rituals and eco-friendly ghats to traditional songs and offerings like Thekua, preparations are in full swing nationwide. Authorities have made special arrangements for devotees, including clean ghats, artificial ponds, and additional train services. Stay tuned for live updates on timings, rituals, muhurat, Chhath songs, and celebrations across India.
Chhath Puja 2025, a popular Hindu festival, has started with tremendous fervor and devotion across India, so much so, that the deep regards and love put into its rituals are surely reaching the heavens. Its origins in the Vedas, derived from the earth’s appropriate harmony and gratitude to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, create a phenomenal cycle of purity and discipline.
Chhath Puja lasts for four days. It starts with Nahay Khay, where the devotees embellish themselves with a holy bath, and a small simple meal afterwards. For the second day, called Kharna, they prepare special kheer made of attay (whole wheat flour), churpi (jaggery), and rice and offer it as prasad. Third day, called Sandhya Arghya, devotees pray to the setting sun, and on the final day is called Usha Arghya, when they pray to the rising sun and finish their fast, or “Vrat Paran”.
All across the country, ghats are lit with diyas. Songs such as “Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya” are sung. Women, in all of their traditional saris, uphold the rituals with utmost faith. Authorities have addressed crowd management, clean ghats, and safety. Markets were filled with festive enthusiasm as families prepared offerings occurring rituals of everlasting faith and preparing their traditional delicacies. Chhath Puja 2025 is a beautiful celebration of discipline, devotion and humanity along with the rewarding relationship with nature.
The following day, October 26, the second day of the worship ceremony, Kharna, is again celebrated as a nirjala vrat—food and water are not consumed until the sun sets (5:41 PM). Devotees will prepare a vegan dessert (e.g., jaggery kheer, roti, bananas, etc.) and grant prasad on the evening of Kharna, initiating another 36- hour long fast. Devotees wish, “May your devotion bring health and happiness!”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his wishes for a Happy Chhath Puja 2025 and points out the occasion’s significance in India as a celebration of simplicity, restraint, and dedication to God. In his post, PM Modi says:“The four-day long Chhath festival begins today with the sacred rituals of bathing and eating. My heartfelt greetings to devotees across the country, including Bihar. My salutations and respect to all those observing the fast!”PM Modi has asked everyone to consider sharing songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya saying they are great demonstrations of devotion and heritage. He has promised to share music over the...
Riverbanks and ghats are bustling with faith. Devotees light diyas, offer aarti and chant prayers that arise with the sun. Nearby markets provide puja essentials, fruits and sweets to festival goers. “Wishing everyone this Chhath Puja will bless each home with light and happiness.”
The Nahay Khay meal is being prepared with no onion or garlic, all ingredients serve fresh and pure. Families sit together for one meal before the fasting begins, everybody enjoyed seasonal vegetables and shared sweets. “Wishing everyone a happy start to Chhath Mahaparv!.
The first day of Chhath Puja, called Nahay Khay, began in the morning at sunrise (6:28 AM, Oct 25). People washed their home, washed utensils, dressed in new clothes, and started to prepare their pure vegetarian meals of lauki (evening gourd), arwa rice, and chana dal cooked on wooden stoves. Prayers to Surya Dev, Sun God, resonate with early morning air, “May Chhathi Maiya bless every home with peace and prosperity.”