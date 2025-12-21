LIVE | India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Can Ayush Mhatre Led Team India Defeat Farhan Yousaf Led Pakistan?

Apart from their loss to India in the tournament, Pakistani have also achieved remarkable wins, and have shown endurance and strength at critical moments. Match starts at 10:30 AM IST, Toss at 10 AM IST.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Asia Cup 2025 Final live score (Image Credit: NewsX)

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Cricket Score and Updates, India Vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 FINAL Scorecard Live: Another Sunday comes with another vibrant India vs Pakistan face off when the two competitors meet in the Asia Cup 2025 U19 final which is the top teams of the tournament promising a thrilling fight. U19 India did total one better by dominating the whole tournament and showing no mercy at all. Given such a power, they routed barely standing UAE U19 first and then knocked even harder U19 Pakistan in their group stage. After that, India eclipsed Malaysia U19 and again came out victorious over Sri Lanka U19 demonstrating their qualities of consistency, depth and balance of skills in different spheres of the game. With vigorous batting, well disciplined bowling and super fielding, the Blues have really made it obvious that they are the most outstanding team in the tournament, and are now to be considered the favorites for the final. Yet, U19 Pakistan is still not to be underestimated at a high stake final, especially in the clash between India and Pakistan. Apart from their loss to India in the tournament, Pakistanis have also achieved remarkable wins, and have shown endurance and strength at critical moments. If on that day they are able to perform at their peak, they will definitely not be the ones that get surprised. Be ready for fierce rivalry, changing of bands, important falls, and marking of moments as the Asia Cup 2025 U19 final shows up. Match starts at 10:30 AM IST, Toss at 10 AM IST.