LIVE | IND vs AFG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Aaron George Nears Hundred As India Cruise in 311 Chase vs Afghanistan in Harare | IND 251/2 in 33 Overs

IND vs AFG Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Afghanistan semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs Afghanistan on OTT app Jio Hotstar.
IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match From Harare: India opener Aaron George nears a brilliant hundred as he leads India’s charge against Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinal in Harare. Before this, India captain Ayush Mhatre scored 62 off 59 balls, while batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 24-ball half-century to give the boys in blue a flying start in 311 chase. Earlier, Afghan batters Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai scored brilliant hundreds to power their team to a strong total of 310/4 in 50 overs.
Unbeaten in the tournament so far, a confident and well-balanced India headed into Wednesday’s semifinal against Afghanistan as overwhelming favourites. India, the most successful side in U19 World Cup history, will be aiming to move one step closer to a record sixth title. The boys in blue have lifted the trophy five times—2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022—more than any other team in the competition. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India have been dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches convincingly. Their campaign includes a statement 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage.
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/C), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen.
Nooristani Omarzai removes India captain Ayush Mhatre for 62. It’s a huge leading edge, and Sadat pulls off a stunner — sprinting back from mid-wicket, keeping his eyes on the ball and holding on despite sliding onto the turf.
The delivery was full on the pads, Mhatre went early on the flick and paid the price. Afghanistan have been sloppy in the field for much of the day, but they’ve nailed a blinder here. India U19 208/2 in 27 overs vs Afghanistan U19 (310/4) in Harare
Fifty for Ayush Mhatre! His second of the tournament. Short of a good length and wide outside off, he opens the face and guides it past cover-point for a single to bring up a well-paced half-century. IND U19 185/1 in 22.2 overs vs AFG (310/4) in Harare
Half-centuries up for both Captain Ayush Mhatre and Aaron George 👏
India U19 going along nicely at 189/1 after 23 overs 👌
They need 122 more runs to win.
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/rM2IsqevMZ#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Tei2iESbcP
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2026
13 off the over! Another maximum for skipper Ayush Mhatre — huge hit! There’s a man in the deep, but he’s only a spectator. Tossed up, right in the slot, Mhatre clears his front leg and launches it high and deep over mid-wicket. Pure authority! India U19 163/1 in 20 overs vs Afghanistan U19 (310/4) in Harare
India captain Ayush Mhatre is carrying on from where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left off — a classy little gem unfolding in Harare. India are on top, and the Afghan bowlers are feeling it.
FOUR! Third time lucky on the pull. The first went too straight to long-on, the second found mid-wicket in the ring. This time, Ayush gets it spot on — picks mid-wicket and lifts it clean over the infield. Short ball sits up, and he makes no mistake. IND U19 128/1 in 15 overs vs AFG (310/4) in Harare