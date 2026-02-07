LIVE | IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh Out; USA Choke India With Tight Bowling at Wankhede | IND 86/6 in 14 Overs vs USA

IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match: Catch all the latest score, ball-by-by updates and live commentary of India versus USA Match 3 of the T20 World Cup 2026 from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs USA on OTT app Jio Hotstar.
India vs USA Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Harmeet Singh picked up the massive wicket of India’s MVP Hardik Pandya (5) as USA dominate India in the T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav holds the key for India after USA served India a strong reality check. Tilak Varma (25), Shivam Dube (0) and openers Ishan Kishan (20) and Abhishek Sharma (0) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Satuday. TOSS TIME – United States of America have won the toss and have opted to field against Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India. Defending champions India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against USA with confidence and calm when the two sides meet on Saturday. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, India enter the tournament as world number one and strong favourites to retain the title.
USA, led by Monank Patel, will look to challenge the giants with fearless cricket on the big stage. India’s preparations have been further boosted by the return to form of key players. Suryakumar Yadav has rediscovered his rhythm after a tough 2025, while Ishan Kishan has made an explosive comeback as opener and wicketkeeper. With momentum on their side, India will aim to start their T20 World Cup 2026 journey with a strong statement against a spirited USA side.
In the air… taken! Hardik Pandya is gone for 5, and India lose their most valuable player as USA tighten their grip at Wankhede.
He goes for a lofted drive over cover off a short delivery outside off, but fails to clear the sweeper, who settles under it and takes a safe catch. Harmeet Singh roars in celebration as India slip to 77/6 and find themselves in serious trouble.
OUT! Another one goes down — Rinku Singh departs for 6 as India lose their fifth wicket in the T20 World Cup 2026 opener against USA. He looks to go big off a full delivery outside off but mistimes it off the inside edge. The ball flies straight to long-on, who takes a comfortable catch. Rinku walks back disappointed, while the USA players celebrate another big breakthrough. India 72/5 in 11.5 overs vs USA at Wankhede
Dropped! India captain survives… Shubham Ranjane puts down a tough return catch in his follow-through. Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick a slower delivery but gets a leading edge straight back to the bowler. Ranjane gets his hands to it initially, but can’t hold on as his momentum carries him forward. He shares a brief word with SKY afterward — the two know each other well.
-GOLDEN DUCK FOR SHIVAM DUBE.
-GOLDEN DUCK DOR ABHISHEK SHARMA
– 20(16) for ishna kishan
– 25(16) for Tilak Verma
Very bad performance in T20 World Cup first match vs usa. 😦
– India 46/4 after Powerplay. 🤯pic.twitter.com/Fw8YW4qgQJ
