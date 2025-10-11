IND: 329/3(92.2) |IND vs WI Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal Departs For 175! Nitish Kumar Reddy Comes Up Next

India performed well on a flat pitch conducive to batting with the spine of the innings played by Sai Sudharsan earning the confidence that the team placed on him. He had a partnership of 193 with Yashasvi Jaiswal that shattered the hopes of West Indies at the beginning of the game. The aggressive stroke play by Captain Shubman Gill provided another evidence of control and confidence of India. Even the tailenders of India appeared to be keen on batting underlining the fact that the team was all round dominant before Saturday.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test.(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

IND vs WI Live Score: On a pitch that was suited to batting, India stampeded complete authority on the West Indies with a composed and forceful performance of a young number three Sai Sudharsan. His adult knock did not only warrant the belief of the team management in him, but also took a primary role in the supremacy of India. With an opener of 193, Sudharsan, along with that of Yashasvi Jaiswal, joined and made a 193 run partnership that paralyzed the West Indian bowling attack to an extent that India was already in control of the game early in the match. Captain Shubman Gill, who arrived late in the day, made his intention to be aggressive at the very beginning, the highlight of which was a sharp slog sweep of the delivery of Khary Pierre, which made it clear that he was confident and hungry to take advantage of the plain conditions. The pitch provided nothing to the bowlers, and even the tailenders of India were excited about adding runs on the pitch, which signified the confidence of the team. The air in the stadium was light, and the fans were demonstrating their enthusiasm, including crowding by the boundary to applaud Mohammed Siraj during his batting practice, which is not a common occurrence. The positions that India take into Saturday with regard to their play indicate that the team is struggling uphill with the bat and morale in the camp to play an uphill battle on a surface that has still favored the batting strength of India.