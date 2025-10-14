LIVE TV
AFRICA NEWS india news donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation muridke china
AFRICA NEWS india news donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation muridke china
IND vs WI Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 5: India Needs 58 Runs To Win The Series!

🕒 Updated: October 14, 2025 08:47:20 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

India is poised to close a string of sweeps since it completed day four at 63/1, chasing 121 against the West Indies. Centuries after John Campbell and Shai Hope, however, pointed at the strength of the visitors and maintained the Test in its interesting equilibrium.

IND vs WI Live Score: The second Test in Arun Jaitley stadium was an ideal representation of randomness in Test cricket. India with a humble goal of 121, ended day four at 63/1, and it has 58 more runs to go to finish a series sweep. But the West Indies made the struggle not one sided. The visitors exhibited the tough and hard working spirit and stamina of centuries, which John Campbell and Shai Hope led, compelling India to take every breakthrough. India was on the verge of its tether through their comeback, particularly the last wicket stand that was dogged. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav kept continuing to deliver at the right time and the game was extended in the West Indies which resisted and kept the tension at boiling point. It appeared to be a simple conclusion but it became a struggle of endurance and discipline on both ends. India is still squarely on winning ground but day four was the time in which the West Indies were fighting in their honor. Their performance reminded the fans of the reason why Test cricket is the supreme test of skill, character and temperament. Each session will create its heroes and this match was yet another demonstration that in the longest format the game is not really over until the last wicket is taken.

Live Updates

  • 08:34 (IST) 14 Oct 2025

    INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of India vs West Indies

    INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: B Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul are on strike. 

