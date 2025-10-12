WI: 179/8(59) |IND vs WI Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 3: West Indies Getting Demolished By Kuldeep Yadav!

The large first innings score of 518/5 with centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill and a good 87 by Sai Sudharsan led India to the top. West Indies fought harder using the bat and yet they were at the end of the day fighting on 140/4 behind by 378 runs. India are now beginning to look like a follow on and an attempt to take an innings win.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: On the 2nd day of the Test match, India dominated India and announced their first innings of 518/5. The young batting brigade again took the centre stage with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill registering flawless centuries. Their calm, but fierce manner destroyed the bowling attack of the West Indies, unable to rest and puncture all through the innings. There was also a great contribution by Sai Sudharsan, who scored a fluent 87, which was just short of his maiden ton. The highest order of India displayed a high level of temperament and choice of shots and turned a strong beginning into a strong total. A declaration late in the day caused the attention then to be directed towards the reply of the West Indies. The Caribbean side showed more resistance on this occasion unlike their dismal performance in the last Test. Nevertheless, they were still under pressure by the end of the day at 140 to 4, and were 378 runs behind.