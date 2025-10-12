LIVE TV
WI: 179/8(59) |IND vs WI Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 3: West Indies Getting Demolished By Kuldeep Yadav!

🕒 Updated: October 12, 2025 10:50:34 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

The large first innings score of 518/5 with centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill and a good 87 by Sai Sudharsan led India to the top. West Indies fought harder using the bat and yet they were at the end of the day fighting on 140/4 behind by 378 runs. India are now beginning to look like a follow on and an attempt to take an innings win.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: On the 2nd day of the Test match, India dominated India and announced their first innings of 518/5. The young batting brigade again took the centre stage with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill registering flawless centuries. Their calm, but fierce manner destroyed the bowling attack of the West Indies, unable to rest and puncture all through the innings. There was also a great contribution by Sai Sudharsan, who scored a fluent 87, which was just short of his maiden ton. The highest order of India displayed a high level of temperament and choice of shots and turned a strong beginning into a strong total. A declaration late in the day caused the attention then to be directed towards the reply of the West Indies. The Caribbean side showed more resistance on this occasion unlike their dismal performance in the last Test. Nevertheless, they were still under pressure by the end of the day at 140 to 4, and were 378 runs behind.

Live Updates

  • 10:45 (IST) 12 Oct 2025

    INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: Mohammed Siraj Takes A Wicket!

    INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: West Indies are close to being all out. Siraj clean bowled Justin Greaves. 

  • 10:29 (IST) 12 Oct 2025

    INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: Three wickets in the first hour!

    INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav, picks three wickets in the first hour. Although the boundaries are coming but wickets are falling out of hand for West Indies.

  • 09:34 (IST) 12 Oct 2025

    INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav To Open For India

    INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav takes on West Indies for the first over of the day!

  • 09:05 (IST) 12 Oct 2025

    INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of India vs West Indies

    INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: It’s Day 3 of the 2nd test match between India vs West Indies. India dominated the first innings massively. 

WI: 179/8(59) |IND vs WI Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 3: West Indies Getting Demolished By Kuldeep Yadav!

WI: 179/8(59) |IND vs WI Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 3: West Indies Getting Demolished By Kuldeep Yadav!

QUICK LINKS