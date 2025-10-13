WI: 248 & 187/2 (55)|IND vs WI Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 4: Shai Hope And John Campbell To Keep Hopes High For West Indies

The half centuries of Shai Hope and John Campbell assisted West Indies in making a good show of revenue in their second turn after a shaky beginning. Their strong alliance provided them with strength after initially failing the first innings to India, which was being dominated by 5 wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

INDIA vs WEST INDIES Live Score: Shai Hope and John Campbell played determinedly with the bat and both of them posted numbered half centuries, as West Indies went out to complete what might well be their best batting day of the tour. Campbell was more composed and better in shot selection as he introduced the first fifty of the series. Hope on the other hand, made his 31st Test innings and this was an important personal comeback. Previously in the day, West Indies had been reduced to 248 in the first innings, and was majorly undone by an excellent five wicket performance by India left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who dominated on Day 3. Their batting failure allowed the visitors to go behind by a big margin since they still lagged 270 short of the dominating first innings score of 518 of India. Yet, the second act gave a new effort to the Caribbean team. Hope and Campbell followed up the innings with a steady and confident partnership of patience and timely aggression although they had lost two early wickets. Their work has succeeded not only in leveling the scorecard of the West Indies team but it has also provided the team with much needed morale since the team experienced a successive stretch of poor batting results in the earlier series.