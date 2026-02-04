LIVE | IND vs AFG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Aaron George’s Hundred Powers India to 7-Wicket Win Over Afghanistan | IND 311/3 in 41.1 Overs

IND vs AFG Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Afghanistan semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs Afghanistan on OTT app Jio Hotstar.
IND vs AFG U19 Live Score Today U19 World Cup Match From Harare: India opener Aaron George scored a sensational hundred as he powered India to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinal in Harare. Before this, India captain Ayush Mhatre scored 62 off 59 balls, while batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 24-ball half-century to give the boys in blue a flying start in 311 chase. Earlier, Afghan batters Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai scored brilliant hundreds to power their team to a strong total of 310/4 in 50 overs.
Unbeaten in the tournament so far, a confident and well-balanced India headed into Wednesday’s semifinal against Afghanistan as overwhelming favourites. India, the most successful side in U19 World Cup history, will be aiming to move one step closer to a record sixth title. The boys in blue have lifted the trophy five times—2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022—more than any other team in the competition. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India have been dominant throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches convincingly. Their campaign includes a statement 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage.
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/C), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen.
India dominate a record chase to storm into the U19 World Cup final! Vedant Trivedi drives a good-length delivery to square leg, but it’s Aaron George’s classy 100 and Sooryavanshi’s belligerent powerplay that seal the win. Expected to be a tough 311, India make light work of it, finishing in just 41.1 overs and leaving Afghanistan trailing in their wake. India U19 311/3 in 41.1 overs beat Afghanistan U19 (310/4) by seven wickets in Harare!
Wahidullah Zadran strikes! Aaron George (115) goes for a cut, skies it, and is caught by sub Nazifullah Amiri at backward point. Heartbreak for George after a brilliant World Cup semi century—he leaves to a standing ovation, a knock to remember forever. IND U19 300/3 in 39.3 overs vs AFG (310/4) in Harare
FOUR! Helmet off, bat raised — no big celebration, just quiet satisfaction. The Indian contingent rises to applaud. It’s a length ball on middle, he strides forward and flicks it wide of mid-on, the ball racing away. Pure class. A timely hundred on the big day after a tough tournament till now. India U19 280/2 in 37 overs vs Afghanistan U19 (310/4) in Harare
Nooristani Omarzai removes India captain Ayush Mhatre for 62. It’s a huge leading edge, and Sadat pulls off a stunner — sprinting back from mid-wicket, keeping his eyes on the ball and holding on despite sliding onto the turf.
The delivery was full on the pads, Mhatre went early on the flick and paid the price. Afghanistan have been sloppy in the field for much of the day, but they’ve nailed a blinder here. India U19 208/2 in 27 overs vs Afghanistan U19 (310/4) in Harare