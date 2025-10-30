IND-W Vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Semifinal Women’s World Cup 2025: Can Harmanpreet Kaur Led Team India Defeat Alyssa Healy Led Australia And Make It To The Final?

The Indian team has shown quite consistent results until the tournament and to a vast majority, the outstanding players were Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. The Australian strategy is to use the experience of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry. Match starts from 3:00 PM IST, toss at 2:30 PM IST.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)

India Vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND-W Vs AUS-W 2nd Semifinal Women’s World Cup 2025 Scorecard LIVE: It will be India versus Australia in the battle to claim a position in the final of the ICC Women world cup 2025 and it is bound to be an entertaining match, and you will find no reason to miss it. The women’s team headed by Harmanpreet Kaur will not only look forward to stealing the title of World Cup champion off Australia but also to make history on the occasion. This big match will be broadcasted live of extremely high quality only on Disney + Hotstar and will also be broadcasted live on network Star Sports at the same time. The Indian team has shown quite consistent results until the tournament and to a vast majority, the outstanding players were Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. The Australian strategy is to use the experience of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry. Statistically, Australia currently has an upper hand in the head to head record against India but they have not gone back without any positives as it is the Women in Blue who defeated them in the 2017 world cup and most recently in the 2023 season. The victor of this semi final will advance to the final where he will play to win the trophy. Not only will this semi final be an exciting event but it will be a way of producing thrilling events and face offs, therefore, cementing its status as one of the potential classics of the tournament. Match starts from 3:00 PM IST, toss at 2:30 PM IST.