LIVE | IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup 2026 Final Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record 6th Title in Harare

🕒 Updated: February 6, 2026 20:49:49 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today Match: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus England final of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of IND vs ENG U19 Live on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

LIVE| IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates, Full Scorecard | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ayush Mhatre key for India | Image Credit: X/ICC
LIVE| IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates, Full Scorecard | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ayush Mhatre key for India | Image Credit: X/ICC

IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup Final Match From Harare: Caleb Falconer showed great resistance with a scintillating hundred but couldn’t save England from going down against India in the ICC U19 World Cup final in Harare on Friday. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India U19 cricket team beat England U19 cricket team by 100 runs to clinch their record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title.

In the first innings, India’s batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a record-breaking knock of 175 (off just 80 balls), helping India to post a mammoth total of 411/9 in 50 overs against England in the ICC U19 World Cup final against England. Captain Ayush Mhatre also played a good hand and scored a fine half-century. Abhigyan Kundu (40) and Kanishk Chouhan (37*) played a crucial cameos to help India cross the 400-run mark.

India vs England  LIVE SCORE & UPDATES U19 World Cup Final 

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh. 

England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk/C), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.

Live Updates

  • 20:38 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    U19 World Cup Live Score And Updates: Chin up, England!

    England’s chase began positively, with Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, and captain Thomas Rew keeping pace early on. However, Rew’s dismissal sparked a dramatic collapse, with four wickets falling for just three runs. Caleb Falconer and James Minto tried to revive hopes with a 92-run stand, but the task proved too steep. Falconer fought till the end with a valiant 115 off 67 balls, falling as the last wicket.

  • 20:38 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    India vs England Live Score Today U19 Final: Full Scorecard

  • 20:38 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    IND vs ENG U19 Live Score And Updates: A win for the ages for this young Team India

    Chasing 412 in a World Cup final was always a daunting task, and despite a spirited fight, England eventually fell short as India sealed their third title in eight years. After winning the toss, Ayush Mhatre opted to bat, backing his side on a good surface — and India delivered in style.

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the charge with a breathtaking 175 off 80 balls, tearing into the England attack from the outset with fearless strokeplay. Strong support around him helped India surge past the 400 mark.

  • 20:29 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    IND Under-19 vs ENG Under-19 Live Cricket Score: The winning moment!

  • 20:21 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score: INDIA ARE THE WORLD CHAMPIONS IN U19 CRICKET

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

QUICK LINKS