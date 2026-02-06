LIVE | IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup 2026 Final Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record 6th Title in Harare

IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today Match: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus England final of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of IND vs ENG U19 Live on OTT app Jio Hotstar.
IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup Final Match From Harare: Caleb Falconer showed great resistance with a scintillating hundred but couldn’t save England from going down against India in the ICC U19 World Cup final in Harare on Friday. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India U19 cricket team beat England U19 cricket team by 100 runs to clinch their record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title.
In the first innings, India’s batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a record-breaking knock of 175 (off just 80 balls), helping India to post a mammoth total of 411/9 in 50 overs against England in the ICC U19 World Cup final against England. Captain Ayush Mhatre also played a good hand and scored a fine half-century. Abhigyan Kundu (40) and Kanishk Chouhan (37*) played a crucial cameos to help India cross the 400-run mark.
India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
England’s chase began positively, with Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, and captain Thomas Rew keeping pace early on. However, Rew’s dismissal sparked a dramatic collapse, with four wickets falling for just three runs. Caleb Falconer and James Minto tried to revive hopes with a 92-run stand, but the task proved too steep. Falconer fought till the end with a valiant 115 off 67 balls, falling as the last wicket.
Champions again!🏆🔥
Team India’s future stars rise to glory, clinching a record 6th ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup title ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/AorcGRkB60
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 6, 2026
Chasing 412 in a World Cup final was always a daunting task, and despite a spirited fight, England eventually fell short as India sealed their third title in eight years. After winning the toss, Ayush Mhatre opted to bat, backing his side on a good surface — and India delivered in style.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the charge with a breathtaking 175 off 80 balls, tearing into the England attack from the outset with fearless strokeplay. Strong support around him helped India surge past the 400 mark.
THE FUTURE SHINES BRIGHT ⭐🇮🇳 !
The young stars have carved their names into history! India are the ICC Men’s #U19WorldCup 2026 champions! 🏆
FINAL | #INDvENG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/ZFk8pN9tv3 pic.twitter.com/p5jzRL0N0K
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 6, 2026
𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦 🏆
Congratulations to India U19 on winning the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 👏👏
Their historic 6⃣th title 🫡
Take. A. Bow 🙇
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/hisult7mtv #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5a0Pf4wpTw
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026