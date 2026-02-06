LIVE | IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup 2026 Final Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record 6th Title in Harare

IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today Match: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus England final of the ICC U19 World Cup from Harare here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of IND vs ENG U19 Live on OTT app Jio Hotstar.

IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates, Full Scorecard

IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup Final Match From Harare: Caleb Falconer showed great resistance with a scintillating hundred but couldn’t save England from going down against India in the ICC U19 World Cup final in Harare on Friday. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India U19 cricket team beat England U19 cricket team by 100 runs to clinch their record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title.

In the first innings, India’s batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a record-breaking knock of 175 (off just 80 balls), helping India to post a mammoth total of 411/9 in 50 overs against England in the ICC U19 World Cup final against England. Captain Ayush Mhatre also played a good hand and scored a fine half-century. Abhigyan Kundu (40) and Kanishk Chouhan (37*) played a crucial cameos to help India cross the 400-run mark.

India vs England LIVE SCORE & UPDATES U19 World Cup Final

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.