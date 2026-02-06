LIVE TV
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
LIVE | IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre Key As India Eye Record-extending Sixth Title

🕒 Updated: February 6, 2026 11:55:00 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

LIVE | IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre Key As India Eye Record-extending Sixth Title

LIVE| IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates, Full Scorecard | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ayush Mhatre key for India | Image Credit: X/ICC

IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup Final Match From Harare: Chasing a record-extending sixth title, the Indian Under-19 cricket team will rely on its explosive batting line-up when it faces a determined England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Friday, in what promises to be a closely fought summit clash.

India head into the final with strong momentum after pulling off a stunning run chase against Afghanistan in the semifinal, where captain Ayush Mhatre and opener Aaron George delivered match-defining knocks. The five-time champions, who last lifted the trophy in 2022, will now look to reclaim the title on the biggest stage.

The young Indian side has displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, starting with a commanding group-stage win over the United States. Their dominant semifinal performance, which saw them overhaul a daunting 300-plus target against a resilient Afghanistan outfit, ensured they remain unbeaten and brimming with confidence ahead of the title showdown.

India vs England  LIVE SCORE & UPDATES U19 World Cup Final 

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh. 

England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk/C), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.

Live Updates

  • 11:44 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG U19 Final: Two captains posing with the trophy!

  • 11:09 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    IND vs ENG Live Score Today: India vs England U19 final showdown

    Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the big final, India take on England in a winner-takes-all battle at the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 in Harare on a fabulous Friday. Gear up, fasten your belts, we are in for a cracker of a contest!

