LIVE | IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre Key As India Eye Record-extending Sixth Title

IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre Key As India Eye Record-extending Sixth Title
IND vs ENG U19 Live Score Today World Cup Final Match From Harare: Chasing a record-extending sixth title, the Indian Under-19 cricket team will rely on its explosive batting line-up when it faces a determined England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Friday, in what promises to be a closely fought summit clash.
India head into the final with strong momentum after pulling off a stunning run chase against Afghanistan in the semifinal, where captain Ayush Mhatre and opener Aaron George delivered match-defining knocks. The five-time champions, who last lifted the trophy in 2022, will now look to reclaim the title on the biggest stage.
The young Indian side has displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, starting with a commanding group-stage win over the United States. Their dominant semifinal performance, which saw them overhaul a daunting 300-plus target against a resilient Afghanistan outfit, ensured they remain unbeaten and brimming with confidence ahead of the title showdown.
India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the big final, India take on England in a winner-takes-all battle at the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 in Harare on a fabulous Friday. Gear up, fasten your belts, we are in for a cracker of a contest!