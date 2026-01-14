LIVE | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026: India vs New Zealand Live Score, Ball-by-Ball Updates: Shubman Gill Led India Eye Series Win With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Form

The spirited resistance after Kohli’s ouster came so close to yielding a cherished win for them, which indeed proved their ability to trouble India when the latter is under pressure. It is going to be another super tight fighting match in the second ODI as the series is still open. Match starts at 1:30 PM IST, Toss at 1 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026: India vs New Zealand Live Score (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE: The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be the continuation of the fight for momentum which India brought from the first match. India brilliantly published their victory by two wickets over New Zealand. Kohli scored 93 runs and was the main contributor to India’s chase of 301 from the start till his wicket fell, which triggered a New Zealand comeback and made the match very close. It was the composure of the players present at the wicket that decided the outcome, as KL Rahul was the one who kept his cool and Harshit Rana was the one who contributed importantly with 29 runs thereby helping India to a thrilling finish crossing the line. Sadly, the victory was bittersweet as Washington Sundar was injured during the first ODI and had to leave the field. BCCI has selected Ayush Badoni as his replacement in the squad, which now raises the question of who should be picked in the second match. Team management and captain Shubman Gill will have to decide whether to give Badoni a chance or go with Nitish Kumar Reddy as it will depend on the overall structure they want in the playing XI. New Zealand, in spite of missing a few of their key players, confirmed their presence as a tough and competitive team during the first game of the series. The spirited resistance after Kohli’s ouster came so close to yielding a cherished win for them, which indeed proved their ability to trouble India when the latter is under pressure. It is going to be another super tight fighting match in the second ODI as the series is still open. So, stay tuned for live scores and match updates as the action unfolds. Match starts at 1:30 PM IST, Toss at 1 PM IST.