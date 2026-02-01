LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates: Vedant Trivedi 68, Kanishk Chouhan 35; India 252-All Out vs Pakistan in Bulawayo

IND vs PAK Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Pakistan Super Six match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo here on NewsX.
IND vs PAK Live Score U19 World Cup Match: Vedant Trivedi (68) and Kanishk Chouhan (35) played good knocks as India finish with 252 against arch-rivals Pakistan in a decisive Super Six encounter of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo. Earlier, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals as last match hero Vihaan Malhotra (21), captain Ayush Mhatre (0), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (30) and Aaron George (16) in quick succession as Pakistan hurt India. Earlier, captain Farhan Yousaf calls it right at the toss, as Pakistan opted to field against five-time champions India.
Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Boys in Blue enter the Queens Sports Club with a clear agenda: redemption. The scars of December 2025 remain fresh, where India suffered a crushing 191-run defeat to Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai. While India had bested their neighbors by 90 runs earlier in that tournament’s group stage, the final loss was a bitter pill that the current squad is eager to purge.
IND vs PAK SQUADS
India U19: Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Singh.
Pakistan U19: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Sameer Minhas, Ahmed Hussain, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Momin Qamar, Niqab Shafiq, Umar Zaib.
Pakistan will be the happier side after keeping India to 252 on a tricky surface. There’s uneven bounce, a bit of stickiness, and long boundaries in play. India flew off the blocks but collapsed from 47/0 to 47/3 in just four balls.Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra steadied things before Vihaan fell. Abhigyan Kundu then joined Vedant and survived a no-ball scare, but couldn’t make it count. Useful hands from RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel, followed by a late push, lifted India to a fighting total.For Pakistan, Abdul Subhan starred with a three-wicket haul. And word from the stats...
Innings Break!
On the back of Vedant Trivedi’s crucial 68(98), India U19 set a target of 2️⃣5️⃣3️⃣ 🎯
Over to the bowlers 🙌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/9EQew1omYY #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BIRp4TFtdo
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2026
Run out! Deepesh Devendran (1) gone and that’s the innings. India are bowled out for 252. Back of a length outside off, Devendran slashes and misses, Henil Patel calls him through, and Hamza Zahoor calmly lobs it to Abdul Subhan to complete a simple run-out. India U19 252-all out against Pakistan U19 in Bulawayo
Two strikes in the final over and both batters are gone. Kanishk Chouhan (35) and Khilan Patel (21) head back to the hut as Pakistan finish strongly.Abdul Subhan rolls his fingers over a slower off-cutter on middle, Khilan Patel rocks back for the pull, misses completely, and the stumps are shattered. Chouhan follows soon after—Sameer Minhas with a superb catch at long-on. It’s a half-volley outside off, Chouhan tries to loft across the line, but Sameer reads it early, sprints to his right and dives to take a clean two-handed grab. India U19 251/9 in 49.3 overs vs Pakistan U19 ...
Kanishk Chouhan playing match defining knock.
Keep playing Ka Kanishk.
255-260 will be winning score. pic.twitter.com/y5jgcIVJr6
— Satya Prakash (@_SatyaPrakash08) February 1, 2026