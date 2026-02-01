LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2026 Updates: Vedant Trivedi 68, Kanishk Chouhan 35; India 252-All Out vs Pakistan in Bulawayo

IND vs PAK Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Pakistan Super Six match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo here on NewsX.

IND vs PAK Live Score U19 World Cup Match: Vedant Trivedi (68) and Kanishk Chouhan (35) played good knocks as India finish with 252 against arch-rivals Pakistan in a decisive Super Six encounter of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo. Earlier, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals as last match hero Vihaan Malhotra (21), captain Ayush Mhatre (0), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (30) and Aaron George (16) in quick succession as Pakistan hurt India. Earlier, captain Farhan Yousaf calls it right at the toss, as Pakistan opted to field against five-time champions India.

Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Boys in Blue enter the Queens Sports Club with a clear agenda: redemption. The scars of December 2025 remain fresh, where India suffered a crushing 191-run defeat to Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai. While India had bested their neighbors by 90 runs earlier in that tournament’s group stage, the final loss was a bitter pill that the current squad is eager to purge.

LIVE IND vs PAK U19 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

IND vs PAK SQUADS

India U19: Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Singh.

Pakistan U19: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Sameer Minhas, Ahmed Hussain, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Momin Qamar, Niqab Shafiq, Umar Zaib.