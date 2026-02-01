LIVE | IND vs PAK Live Score Today U19 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Focus As India Eye Asia Cup Final Revenge Against Pakistan

IND vs PAK Live Score Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India versus Pakistan Super Six match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo here on NewsX.
IND vs PAK Live Score U19 World Cup Match: Five-time champions India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a decisive Super Six encounter of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup. Beyond the traditional rivalry, the Ayush Mhatre-led Indian side enters the Queens Sports Club with a clear agenda: redemption.
The scars of December 2025 remain fresh, where India suffered a crushing 191-run defeat to Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai. While India had bested their neighbors by 90 runs earlier in that tournament’s group stage, the final loss was a bitter pill that the current squad is eager to purge.
IND vs PAK SQUADS
India: Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Singh.
Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Sameer Minhas, Ahmed Hussain, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Momin Qamar, Niqab Shafiq, Umar Zaib.
The wounds of Dubai are still raw, and the Ayush Mhatre-led Boys in Blue are out to prove that the hierarchy of world cricket hasn’t shifted.
Five-time champions India are on a mission to settle a massive score. Today’s Super Six showdown isn’t just a match; it’s a quest for vengeance after the humiliating 191-run drubbing handed to them by Pakistan in the Asia Cup final just weeks ago.
The wait is over! Welcome to the most explosive fixture in world cricket, it’s India vs Pakistan. Super Sunday. Bulawayo. A place in the history books is on the line as these two giants collide in a humdinger of an ICC U-19 World Cup contest. Tensions are high, the stakes are higher—don’t blink, or you’ll miss it!