India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd ODI in Raipur: All Attention On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In India’s Push For Series Victory

It is expected that the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur will be played under clear skies and there will be no rain to spoil the match. The fast bowlers are expected to get some movement with the new ball, but later on, the pitch will be good enough for batting, thus the team batting second will be slightly benefited by the dew.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates (Image Credit: News X)

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs SA 2nd ODI Live Scorecard: Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is ready for the second ODI Indian cricket team (IND) vs South African cricket team (SA) match. The latest weather report gives a guarantee that there will be no rain on the match day along with bright sunshine and the daytime temperature will be 28 to 29 degrees Celsius while nighttime will be 15 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be comfortable and almost no atmospheric disturbance will be present so the weather will be ideal for sports and very friendly. Pitch in Raipur is said to be very good for a fair fight between bat and ball. The bowlers would have some slight edge at the start of the innings due to the moisture still on the pitch but at the same time, the batters would also be making runs if they are skilled enough and have the right mindset. Player placement will be of utmost importance, as night descends and dew rises, batting may become less tiring slowly, thus the team batting second will be the one to benefit from the situation. To sum up, conditions are so conducive for an extremely competitive ODI where batsmen and bowlers will have equal chances and the weather will not be an issue.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen.