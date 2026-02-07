LIVE TV
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav, Siraj Shine As India Begin Their Title Defence With Win Over USA at Wankhede | IND 161/9 Beat USA 132/8 by 29 Runs

🕒 Updated: February 8, 2026 00:19:51 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs USA Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav’s masterclass and a disciplined bowling effort helped India beat USA by 29 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as the defending champions began their T20 World Cup title defence with a winning start.

Image Credit: X/ICC-BCCI
LIVE | IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates | Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Eye Winning Start vs USA in Mumbai | Image Credit: X/ICC-BCCI

India vs USA Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Defending champions India rode on a captain’s knock from Suryakumar Yadav and a fiery opening spell from Mohammed Siraj to register a hard-fought 29-run win over USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Despite suffering a dramatic top-order collapse, India managed to recover and secure a crucial early victory.

A seasoned campaigner at his home ground, Suryakumar played a match-saving unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, combining calm defence with timely aggression against a spirited USA bowling attack. Drawing on his experience and discipline, the Indian skipper anchored the innings after India were reduced to 77/6, guiding his side out of trouble and setting up a competitive total that ultimately proved decisive. 

India vs USA Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Updates

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar. 

USA Squad: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous (k), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi.

Live Updates

  • 23:07 (IST) 07 Feb 2026

    IND vs USA Live Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav, Player of the match!

  • 22:48 (IST) 07 Feb 2026

    IND vs USA Live Score And Updates: Mohammed Siraj bags a 3-wicket haul on his return to T20I cricket

  • 22:45 (IST) 07 Feb 2026

    IND vs USA Live Score Today: Team effort from the Men in Blue!

    India begin their campaign with a win, but they were made to work hard for it. Suryakumar Yadav once again rescued his side with a superb knock before the bowlers struck early and kept the pressure on.

    USA stayed in the contest through a solid stand between Milind Kumar and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, but Axar Patel’s two-wicket over in the 16th sealed the game. Shubham Ranjane fought through pain to hit a few big shots, while Arshdeep Singh stood out once again with the ball.

  • 22:44 (IST) 07 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score Today: A clinical win for Team India!

  • 22:44 (IST) 07 Feb 2026

    IND vs USA Live Cricket Score Today: India beat USA by 29 runs at Wankhede

    What a comeback for Team India — and for Mohammed Siraj, who finishes with a superb three-wicket haul on his return to T20Is. He seals the game with a pinpoint yorker on middle and leg. Shubham Ranjane crouches to swing but misses, getting struck on the pad right in front. Umpire Paul Reiffel raises the finger, and USA choose not to review. A fitting end to a fine spell from Siraj. India (161/9) beat USA (132/8) by 29 runs at Wankhede

