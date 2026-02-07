IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav, Siraj Shine As India Begin Their Title Defence With Win Over USA at Wankhede | IND 161/9 Beat USA 132/8 by 29 Runs

IND vs USA Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav’s masterclass and a disciplined bowling effort helped India beat USA by 29 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as the defending champions began their T20 World Cup title defence with a winning start.

LIVE | IND vs USA Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates | Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Eye Winning Start vs USA in Mumbai | Image Credit: X/ICC-BCCI

India vs USA Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Defending champions India rode on a captain’s knock from Suryakumar Yadav and a fiery opening spell from Mohammed Siraj to register a hard-fought 29-run win over USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Despite suffering a dramatic top-order collapse, India managed to recover and secure a crucial early victory.

A seasoned campaigner at his home ground, Suryakumar played a match-saving unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, combining calm defence with timely aggression against a spirited USA bowling attack. Drawing on his experience and discipline, the Indian skipper anchored the innings after India were reduced to 77/6, guiding his side out of trouble and setting up a competitive total that ultimately proved decisive.

A comprehensive victory ✌️#TeamIndia are off the mark in the #T20WorldCup in fine fashion 👌👌 They win the #INDvUSA contest by 2⃣9⃣ runs 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Rlm2ARPVEt#MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/f8GusqnvwG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2026

India vs USA Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Updates