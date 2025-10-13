Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE Updates: Donald Trump Lands In Egypt For High-Stakes Peace Summit, Hostages Released

Donald Trump hails “historic dawn” in Israel after ceasefire frees hostages, prisoners; arrives in Egypt for peace summit. Photo: X.

US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed what he described as “the dawn of a new Middle East” during an address to the Israeli parliament, following a landmark US-brokered ceasefire agreement that led to the release of all remaining living hostages held in Gaza and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

Donald Trump Arrives in Egypt

Trump arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, shortly after his speech to attend a high-stakes peace summit with 20 world leaders.

Earlier in the day, the 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were returned to Israel. However, the bodies of 28 other hostages, who are presumed dead, remain inside the enclave.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, Israel released all 250 Palestinian prisoners, along with more than 1,700 detainees from Gaza who had been held without charge since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023.

Donald Trump Declares a “Historic Dawn”

Addressing Israeli lawmakers, Trump said the ceasefire represented “the historic dawn of a new Middle East.” His remarks were met with applause in the Knesset. He also stated that Hamas would be disarmed, though negotiations and formal agreements on that aspect of the deal have yet to take place.