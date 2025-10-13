Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE Updates: Donald Trump Lands In Egypt For High-Stakes Peace Summit, Hostages Released
US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed what he described as “the dawn of a new Middle East” during an address to the Israeli parliament, following a landmark US-brokered ceasefire agreement that led to the release of all remaining living hostages held in Gaza and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.
Trump arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, shortly after his speech to attend a high-stakes peace summit with 20 world leaders.
Earlier in the day, the 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were returned to Israel. However, the bodies of 28 other hostages, who are presumed dead, remain inside the enclave.
Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, Israel released all 250 Palestinian prisoners, along with more than 1,700 detainees from Gaza who had been held without charge since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023.
Addressing Israeli lawmakers, Trump said the ceasefire represented “the historic dawn of a new Middle East.” His remarks were met with applause in the Knesset. He also stated that Hamas would be disarmed, though negotiations and formal agreements on that aspect of the deal have yet to take place.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced earlier today that he will not attend the upcoming summit, citing its proximity to a Jewish holiday as the reason.
US President Donald Trump touched down in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, where he is set to oversee a major agreement signing ceremony attended by numerous global leaders. Air Force One received a special escort from Egyptian fighter jets as it entered the region. The Red Sea resort city recently hosted delegations from Israel, Hamas, and the United States, who met there last week to finalize the terms of the Gaza ceasefire deal.