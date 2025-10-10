Karwa Chauth 2025 Live: Moonrise Timing, Puja Muhurat, Latest Updates, Celebrations And Rituals Across India
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise time today Live: Karwa Chauth is one of the sweetest and most jubilant festivals celebrated by married Hindu women across India. On this day, married women fast all day long for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Clad in their beautiful traditional wear, with intricately designed mehndi adorning their hands, they await the moonrise with bated breath to break the fast. The festivities of Karwa Chauth essentially comprise fasting in the morning, puja in the evening, and moon sighting. Be with us for live updates on moonrise timings, city-wise puja muhurat, splendid celebrations, celebrity looks and trending social media moments** from across the country.
The following are the approximate moonrise times in major cities in 2025: 8:13 PM in Delhi and Noida; 8:08 to 8:11 PM in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Jammu; 7:41 PM in Kolkata; 8:55 PM in Mumbai; 8:48 PM in Bengaluru; and 8:36 PM in Hyderabad.
A key component of the ceremony is the Karwa Chauth Katha. The tale of Veeravati, the sister of seven brothers, is among the most often told legends. At her parents’ house, Veeravati observed her first Karwa Chauth fast. Concerned, her brothers set up a prank by setting up a mirror to mimic the moonrise as nightfall approached and she became weak from hunger and thirst. Veeravati finished her fast too soon because she thought the moon had risen. She tragically found out that her husband had passed away. She was so distraught that she dedicated herself fully to a year-long...
For the Karwa Chauth puja, women clean the area, spread a red or yellow cloth, and place statues or images of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Karwa Mata in the evening. The puja thali is set up with water, rice, flowers, sweets, and a lamp. The diya is lit, and then Lord Ganesha and the other gods are prayed to. After the Karwa Chauth Katha is spoken, the moon is viewed through a sieve, arghya is offered, and the fast is broken when the spouse offers water.