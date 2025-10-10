Karwa Chauth 2025 Live: Moonrise Timing, Puja Muhurat, Latest Updates, Celebrations And Rituals Across India

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise time today Live: Karwa Chauth is one of the sweetest and most jubilant festivals celebrated by married Hindu women across India. On this day, married women fast all day long for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Clad in their beautiful traditional wear, with intricately designed mehndi adorning their hands, they await the moonrise with bated breath to break the fast. The festivities of Karwa Chauth essentially comprise fasting in the morning, puja in the evening, and moon sighting. Be with us for live updates on moonrise timings, city-wise puja muhurat, splendid celebrations, celebrity looks and trending social media moments** from across the country.