Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time Live: Check When will Moonrise in Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP. (Representative Image: Google Gemini)

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise time today Live: This is an important day that is marked by married women celebrating it with great faith, particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The day of the third day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik involves fasting for the husband’s long life from sunrise to moonrise. The moonrise is very important as it is the time for breaking the fast with prayers and offerings. The festival will take place on October 10 this year, and the moonrise timings differ from district to district, making it possible for women to perform rituals at the most favorable times to denote love, faith, and marriage. It is a day of fasting, praying, and celebrating that shows the full extent of its emotional and spiritual significance.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings for Major Districts of Maharashtra

Karwa Chauth 2025 is quite celebrated in Maharashtra, where the wives observe a fast and pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands. The fasting is done from sunrise to moonrise. The timings of moonrise differ in the various districts, and therefore, it is very important to know the exact local time for breaking the fast. For instance, in Mumbai, the moon rises at 8:56 PM, in Pune, it is 8:52 PM, and in Nagpur, it is at 8:24 PM, the earliest. This difference between times helps the worshippers to perform their rituals correctly, thus finishing their puja and giving water to the moon at the most auspicious time. The moonrise signals the end of the fast, thus spiritually enriching and joyous the evening.

District/City Moonrise Time Mumbai 8:56 PM Pune 8:52 PM Nagpur 8:24 PM Nashik 8:49 PM Aurangabad 8:44 PM Kolhapur 8:55 PM Solapur 8:54 PM Amravati 8:31 PM Sangli 8:53 PM Jalgaon 8:39 PM Thane 8:55 PM Chandrapur 8:26 PM Ratnagiri 8:58 PM

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings for Major Districts of Gujarat

In Gujarat, the moonrise signals the fast-breaking ritual of Karwa Chauth 2025, which is observed with the same enthusiasm in other parts of India. The timings vary, with Ahmedabad and Anand seeing the moon at about 8:47 PM and Surat and Valsad at around 8:50 PM. The western parts of the state, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, have the moonrise at about 8:43 PM, which is the earliest in the state. The exact regional timings help women to offer puja at the right time, thus keeping the tradition alive. The festival conveys love and unity, as the different neighborhoods take part in this spiritual and romantic day celebration together.