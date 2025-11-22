{LIVE} | Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-106 Lottery Result Today (22-11-2025) Saturday Lucky Draw: 1st Prize ₹12 Crore Ticket [SOON] | Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery

Today, Saturday, November 22, 2025, the Kerala State Lotteries Directorate will be having the much-expected Pooja Bumper (BR-106) draw for a whopping First Prize of ₹12 Crore. The live event will start at 2:00 PM IST at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The total of the second prize for this bumper lottery is ₹1 Crore, i.e. one prize in each of the five series: JA, JB, JC, JD, and JE; in addition, there is a third prize of ₹5 Lakh for 10 lucky winners. As the current time is before the draw, the official result of the winning tickets is being anticipated, and the complete list is usually published on the official website of Kerala State Lotteries by 4:00 PM IST after the end of the whole drawing process, when the drawing process gets completed.

Participants are encouraged to verify if their ticket numbers correspond to the official results that will be published in the Government Gazette and to claim prizes of more than ₹5,000 at the District Lottery Offices or Directorate within 30 days from the date of the draw, keeping in mind that the winning amount is subject to commission and a 30% mandatory tax deduction.

POOJA BUMPER BR-106 Lottery Prize Details